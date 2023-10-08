Arsenal XI vs Man City: Saka injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for Premier League today

Arsenal are hopeful Bukayo Saka will be fit for today’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Saka was forced off in France on Tuesday but Mikel Arteta will give him every chance of proving his fitness for the showdown at Emirates Stadium.

Speaking on Friday, Arteta said: “He is in contention, we'll see how he progresses from here to Sunday. Obviously he had to leave the pitch [against RC Lens], that's never good news, but let's see how he recovers.”

Thomas Partey was back on the bench against Lens but the midfielder has not played since the end of August and is unlikely to come straight back into the team.

Arteta said: “He's ahead of schedule that's for sure.

“We wanted to have him in the squad if we needed to, the way the game panned out we had other necessities and we didn't use him. He will be in the squad.”

Kai Havertz is likely to get another start alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli remains sidelined.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Doubts: Saka, Partey

Injuries: Martinelli, Timber

Time and date: 4.30pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium