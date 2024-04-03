Arsenal XI vs Luton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Mikel Arteta has insisted Bukayo Saka will be ready for Arsenal’s clash with Luton tonight despite his recent injury worries.

Saka was forced to withdraw from the England squad a fortnight ago due to a minor muscle issue.

The winger was back playing for Arsenal on Sunday against Manchester City, but he was taken off with 12 minutes to go.

That sparked fears Saka could miss Wednesday’s game at home to Luton, however Arteta insisted post-match that the decision was down to fatigue.

“He’s fine,” the manager said on Tuesday morning. “We haven’t trained, just recovered. We have a short, light session today to prepare the game and we will see if he’s in the best condition to start or not.

“We’re just thinking about Luton, preparing the game in the best possible way and earn the right to beat them.”

Arsenal have a busy April ahead of them with eight games this month and Arteta will be forced to rotate.

The Gunners have been boosted by the return of Gabriel Martinelli, who came off the bench against City after a few weeks out with a foot injury.

And asked if he is now able to play 90 minutes, Arteta said: “He is because he was available to play against a really tough opponent three days ago.

“He certainly is today. We will train today and see the state of every player and make the right decision tomorrow.”

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Injuries: Timber

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard.

Time and date: 7.30pm BST on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports