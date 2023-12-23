Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Mikel Arteta names an unchanged team for the third Premier League game in a row as Arsenal head to Liverpool in a huge top-of-the-table clash.

The Gunners travel to Anfield looking to win there for the first time since 2012, when Arteta was still playing.

Arsenal have a handful of fitness concerns, but not with the 11 players who started their previous two League games.

Jurrien Timber (knee), Fabio Vieira (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) all miss ou againt. Midfielder Jorginho was absent for Sunday’s win over Brighton with a foot problem but he is back on the bench at Anfield.

Thomas Partey has been out since October with a hamstring injury and is itching to get back playing over the festive period, but today's game comes too soon.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and can extend their lead over Liverpool to four points if they win on Saturday.

Mohamed Elneny, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, is part of the squad and is named among the substitutes.

"Thomas Partey is still finalising his rehab," Arteta said. "He still hasn't trained with the team yet. Mo Elneny will hopefully join us this afternoon to see how he feels about it. For the rest, no news. Jorginho is still a doubt."

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday December 23, 2023

Venue: Anfield

Referee: Chris Kavanagh