Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for today's meeting with Liverpool following an injury setback.

The midfielder has been out since October with a thigh problem, but he returned to training last week ahead of Tuesday’s game at Nottingham Forest.

Partey ended up missing the match at the City Ground and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has now confirmed that he is also out of this afternoon's game with Liverpool.

The Ghanaian has suffered a “setback” and Arsenal are waiting to learn how long he will now be out for.

“Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago,” said Arteta.

“He’s not going to be available in the squad. We’ll see if it’s a matter of days or weeks. But he had a little thing.

“I’m not a doctor, but he felt something in a very similar area and he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”

Asked if Partey’s fitness troubles are concerning, Arteta added: “A big concern because he is such an important player for us.

"He was getting some momentum at the start of the season and then we lost him for a while. Now it has been a long time without him. He gives us something different that no other player can give us in the squad so he will be a miss.”

Gabriel Jesus, who was managing a knee injury ahead of Tuesday’s win at Forest, should be fit to face Liverpool.

“Gabi obviously played and trained with us the whole week,” said Arteta.

Arteta has a dilemma over who to start in midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe hoping to get the nod over Kai Havertz.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT, Sunday February 4, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Injuries: Partey (thigh), Timber (knee), Vieira (groin)

Unavailable: Tomiyasu (Asian Cup)