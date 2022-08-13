Arsenal XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game today

Arsenal could welcome back Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu against Leicester today, while new signing Fabio Vieira may also be in line for a debut.

The three players have all been struggling with fitness issues of late, but they have taken part in training this week.

As a result, they could feature against Leicester at Emirates Stadium this afternoon, although Mikel Arteta was coy on exactly who would play.

“They have been reintegrated into training this week, all of them,” the Spaniard told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “They are in different phases, but some of them will be in the squad.”

Kieran Tierney has also been struggling for fitness as he works his way back from a serious knee injury, however he came off the bench in last week’s win over Crystal Palace.

“He played 20 minutes last weekend and he did really well,” said Arteta. “He has been out for a long time after the knee injury.

“But he looks in perfect condition now and ready to go.”

Reiss Nelson will not keep his place in the matchday squad against Leicester as he deals with a thigh issue.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Today 3pm BST

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Darren England

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Bellerin, Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Mari, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Xhaka; Jesus, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Nketiah and Pepe.

Doubts: Smith Rowe (groin), Tomiyasu (quad), Vieira (foot)

Injured: Nelson (quad)