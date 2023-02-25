Arsenal XI vs Leicester: Partey injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup for Premier League today

Thomas Partey could this afternoon make his comeback for Arsenal at Leicester City.

The Ghana midfielder has missed each of the last two games against Manchester City and Aston Villa due to a thigh injury but has managed to take part in some training sessions this week.

“He hasn’t trained much but looks like he could be available,” said manager Mikel Arteta on Friday. “We’ve missed him in the past few games and hopefully he’ll be back.”

The return of Partey would be a big boost for Arsenal, who head to Leicester looking to extend their two-point lead over City at the top of the Premier League.

Partey starting could mean Jorginho drops out of the side, although the Italian impressed last week in the 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

Gabriel Martinelli was dropped to the bench for that game in place of Leandro Trossard, however he scored when brought on.

The Brazilian could now win his place back for the clash with the Foxes, who themselves are sweating on the fitness of James Maddison.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Saturday 3.00pm GMT

Venue: King Power Stadium

Referee: Craig Pawson

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Gabriel, Holding, Kiwior, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Vieira, Xhaka; Martinelli, Nelson and Nketiah.

Injured: Elneny (knee), Jesus (knee)

Doubt: Partey (thigh)