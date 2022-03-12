Arsenal XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe could make his Arsenal comeback against Leicester on Sunday after recovering from Covid-19.

Smith Rowe tested positive for the virus ahead of Arsenal’s match with Watford last week, forcing him to miss the 3-2 win.

The attacking midfielder is back available now, though, and is vying with Gabriel Martinelli to start against the Foxes. The Brazilian is in fine form himself and was recently called up to his senior national team for the first time.

The Gunners will, however, be without right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu as he is struggling with a calf issue.

It means Cedric Soares is due to start in defence and Arteta could name the same XI who beat Watford as Arsenal look to make it five Premier League wins in a row.

“Tomiyasu we are still assessing him because we are taking some time to try to protect him and get him in the best and the safest possible way so he can help the team as quick as possible,” said Mikel Arteta.

“At the minute it looks like Emile is going to be available.”

Arsenal likely XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Holding, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Sunday 4.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Arsenal squad from: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Patino, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Xhaka; Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah and Pepe.

Doubts: Tomiyasu