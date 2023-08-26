Arsenal XI vs Fulham: Jesus latest - Predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Arsenal are boosted by the return of Gabriel Jesus for the visit of Fulham.

The Brazilian striker is available again after has recovering from minor knee surgery.

Jesus returned to training this week and Mikel Arteta will decide whether to throw him straight in from the start or ease him back from the bench.

Arteta said: “We’re really happy. Obviously, it was a big blow for him after the pre-season that he had to have another surgery, but he’s looking really sharp, and trained the full week really good, so he’s ready to go.”

On whether Jesus was ready to start from the off, Arteta said: “Let’s see! It’s very good news.”

Arsenal have no fresh injuries worries, so Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny are the only players missing.

Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will continue in midfield, with Aaron Ramsdale to start in goal ahead of new signing David Raya.

Arsenal will have to make a change in defence from their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s controversial red card.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could take his place having made the bench on Monday after a period out injured. William Saliba, Ben White and Thomas Partey would complete the back line with Gabriel Magalhaes also available.

Jurrien Timber is potentially out for the season after suffering a major knee injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening day. Reiss Nelson and Mohammed Elneny are also injured.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Florin Balogun will all likely miss out while in talks to leave the club before transfer deadline day on September 1.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Injuries: Timber, Elneny

Doubts: Nelson, Tierney, Balogun, Lokonga

Suspended: Tomiyasu.

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday August 26, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium