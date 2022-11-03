Arsenal XI vs FC Zurich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League game today

Arsenal could hand another chance to Reiss Nelson in tonight’s Europa League meeting with FC Zurich.

Nelson came off the bench at the weekend and scored twice as the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 5-0.

The winger will now be hoping to keep his place in Mikel Arteta’s side when they face Zurich at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal have been boosted by the return of a number of players for the game, with Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all back in training.

“They are in different stages,” said Arteta on Wednesday. “Obviously Mo had a long-term injury but he has recovered in a really good way and he’s been training with the team for a week or two now.

“Alex is just very recent and he trained just two training sessions and Bukayo just missed one or two and he was fine today.”

However, regular No1 Aaron Ramsdale is expected to deputise for usual Europa League goalkeeper Matt Turner and Emile Smith Rowe is still a long-term absentee, while Granit Xhaka is suspended in midfield.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Cedric, Holding, Saliba, Tierney; Vieira, Lokonga, Odegaard; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Thursday 8pm GMT, BT Sport

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Nelson and Nketiah.

Injured: Smith Rowe (groin), Turner (groin)

Suspended: Xhaka