Arsenal XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Jorginho could make his Arsenal debut today by going straight into the starting line-up against Everton, with Thomas Partey an injury doubt.

The new £12million signing from Chelsea is eligible for the trip to Goodison Park after being registered with the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta is unlikely to disrupt his regular starting line-up beyond Jorginho coming in for Partey, who picked up a rib injury in the FA Cup defeat at Manchester City and is still a doubt.

Arteta said ahead of the game: “Let’s see, that one is still a doubt. Let’s see how he comes in today and if he’s able to train or not. We will make a decision on that.

“He’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant, but it was significant enough to get him out of the game which for Thomas is a bit unusual but hopefully he’ll be fine.”

Elsewhere, the Gunners will be without Mohamed Elneny following his operation on a knee injury. Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain absent.

Emile Smith Rowe missed the trip to Manchester after picking up a thigh problem and, despite that being described as a precaution at the time, he also misses out today.

It will be interesting to see who fills out Arsenal’s squad, which is now smaller than before transfer deadline day after the departures of Cedric Soares, Marquinhos and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.