Arsenal XI vs Burnley: Saka injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup for Premier League today

Arsenal could be without eight first-team players for their clash with Burnley this afternoon.

Emile Smith Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) will all definitely miss the game at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, however, could also be without Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Odegaard has missed the last two games and he faces a race against time to be fit for the weekend.

Jesus has been out since October 24, although he has been called up by Brazil for qualifiers later this month. Nketiah missed Wednesday’s win over Sevilla.

Bukayo Saka scored and assisted on Wednesday before being forced off. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With the two strikers doubtful, Mikel Arteta may well turn to Leandro Trossard to lead the line again. He did so against Sevilla on Wednesday and scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is pushing to come in at left-back and may get his wish as Tomiyasu went off with a knock at half-time in midweek.

Saka did not train on Thursday after coming off injured, but he is pushing to play and is keen to do so.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Injured: Partey (thigh), Smith Rowe (knee), Timber (knee)

Doubts: Jesus, Nketiah, Odegaard, Saka and Tomiyasu

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard.

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium