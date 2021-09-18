Arsenal XI vs Burnley: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Midfielder Thomas Partey is hoping to make his first start of the season as Arsenal travel to Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon.

The midfielder injured his ankle during a pre-season friendly with Chelsea in August and he made his comeback last week against Norwich.

Partey started on the bench for that game - coming on with 30 minutes to go - but he is hoping to start against Burnley.

The Ghanaian will play a key role for Arsenal this season and the club were wary about rushing him back.

“He is there. He has been training in and out this week. His load had to be managed because he was in the early stages of the injury and what he had,” said Arteta.

“But he is pushing everybody, as he always does, and he wants to be involved. We will make the decision for the weekend as to what is best for him.”

Other than that, Mikel Arteta could well name an unchanged team from the side that beat Norwich last week.

Aaron Ramsdale will hope to keep his place over Bernd Leno in goal, while the defence in front of him should remain the same.

Emile Smith Rowe could come into the attack if Arteta decides to shuffle his pack, although Nicolas Pepe impressed against Norwich.

Arsenal likely XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Pepe, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang.

Saturday 3.00pm GMT

Venue: Turfmoor

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Arsenal squad from: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo; Cedric, Chambers, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Mari, Tavares, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White; Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang, Balogun, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah and Pepe.

Injured: Elneny (hamstring) and Holding (knee)

Suspended: Xhaka

