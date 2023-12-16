Arsenal XI vs Brighton: Martinelli injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli has recovered from illness and is in contention to start when Arsenal host Brighton on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger missed first-team training due to illness on Monday, and he missed Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with PSV in the Champions League for the same reason.

But Martinelli is back fit and could play a part at the Emirates on Sunday.

“Martinelli is feeling good," said Arteta, who confirmed he would be in contention to start.

The Arsenal head coach added: “We had no other news apart from Mo [Mohamed Elneny]. Mo had to be subbed [against PSV], because he felt something in his hamstring. We did a scan and it doesn’t look too serious, so he’s going to be with us very soon, which is good news as well.”

Arsenal are still without Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Jurrien Timber (knee) due to long-term injuries, while Thomas Partey is expected to return from his thigh injury towards the turn of the year.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Injuries: Elneny, Vieira, Timber, Partey, Tomiyasu

Date and time: 2pm, Sunday December 17, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium