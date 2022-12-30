Arsenal XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup for Premier League game

(ES Composite)

Arsenal have been boosted by the return of Takehiro Tomiyasu for their trip to Brighton on New Year’s Eve.

Tomiyasu has been struggling with a muscle issue since appearing at the World Cup with Japan and he missed the Gunners’ Boxing Day win over West Ham.

The right-back has since returned to training, though, and is set to be in Arsenal’s squad for their trip to Brighton.

“He is getting closer and closer. He has been training with us, so he is available,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will, however, be without Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring).

Of those, Smith Rowe is the closest to making a return and should make his comeback early next month.

“He has made some big steps in the last week or so, took part in a few training sessions lately and is looking good,” said Arteta.

Arsenal likely XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Saturday 5.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: Amex Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Vieira, Xhaka; Martinelli, Marquinhos and Nketiah.

Injured: Jesus (knee), Nelson (hamstring) Smith Rowe (groin)