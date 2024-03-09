Arsenal XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Mikel Arteta says he is “pretty positive” both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be available for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Brentford today.

The pair were both forced off early during Monday’s thumping 6-0 win at Sheffield United.

Saka came off at half-time due to illness, while Martinelli was substituted midway through the second-half due to a cut on his foot.

But, on Thursday, Arteta told reporters: “We got some players back last Monday and then we had Martinelli and Bukayo with little issues.

“We’re pretty positive that hopefully they can be part of [the squad]. But we’ll have to see how they feel tomorrow.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu both missed the win at Bramall Lane due to calf injuries, but are close to comebacks.

Jurrien Timber will, however, definitely miss Saturday’s game as he is still working his way back to full fitness from a serious knee injury picked up in August.

Arsenal have a tight turnaround after their match with Brentford as they are taking on Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As a result, Arteta may make changes to his side and Jorginho could be one of those who is rested ahead of the second leg of their last-16 tie.

David Raya will sit out the match due to being ineligible to face his parent club, allowing Aaron Ramsdale a chance to start in goal.

“[Ramsdale] is fully prepared,” said Arteta. “He’s training every day. He’s desperate to play like the rest of the boys that haven’t had that many opportunities. Saturday will be a great opportunity for him.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Injuries: Timber (knee)

Ineligible: Raya

Doubts: Martinelli (foot), Saka (ill), Tomiyasu (calf), Zinchenko (calf)

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday March 9, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports

Referee: Rob Jones

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka, Trossard.