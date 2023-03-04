Arsenal XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Arsenal are likely to be without Eddie Nketiah for today’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

The striker came on as a substitute during the 4-0 win over Everton on Wednesday and was seen limping at the end of the game.

Mikel Arteta has now confirmed that Nketiah is a doubt to face the Cherries at home this afternoon, as the Gunners look to maintain their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

“We are assessing him,” said the Arsenal boss on Friday. “It’s a bit uncertain what will happen with him to be honest in the training sessions.

“Let’s see, let’s keep the options open. He’s very positive about it and hopefully he’ll be fine.”

Asked if Nketiah could be out for the long-term, Arteta said: “Hopefully not.”

If Nketiah is out today then Leandro Trossard will once again lead the line for Arsenal. The Belgian has impressed in that role in recent weeks since joining from Brighton in the January transfer window for £26million.

Arteta is likely to make only one change to the side who beat Everton in their game in hand, with Thomas Partey expected to replace Jorginho in midfield. The Gunners travel to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday in the Europa League last-16 and rotation is more likely to happen then.

Gabriel Jesus is stepping up his return from post-World Cup knee surgery, though Mohamed Elneny is expected to miss the rest of the season with his own serious knee injury.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Today 3pm GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Gabriel, Holding, Kiwior, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Vieira, Xhaka; Martinelli, Nelson and Nketiah.

Injured: Jesus (knee) and Elneny (knee)

Doubt: Nketiah (ankle)