Arsenal XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Jurrien Timber is aiming to make his first start for Arsenal in a year when the Gunners face Aston Villa this evening.

The Dutchman injured his knee on the opening day of last season and did not play again until the final game of the campaign.

Timber enjoyed a full pre-season this summer, although he was troubled by a foot injury towards the end of it.

It forced him to be a substitute in Arsenal’s opening win over Wolves, but he came off the bench and may start at Villa Park.

“Well, he had a really good pre-season to a point and then we had to stop him because he had a little issue there,” said Mikel Arteta.

“So, we didn’t believe he was ready and we had to build him up. We have to be cautious, so I am not sure.”Timber could come into the team for Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Riccardo Calafiori is another option at left-back.

At the base of midfield, Thomas Partey will hope to keep his place but faces competition from Jorginho.

Leandro Trossard is competing with Gabriel Martinelli for the left wing, however the latter started against Wolves.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Injuries: Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring)

Doubts: Vieira (hip)

Time and date: 5.30pm BST, Saturday August 24, 2024

TV channel: Sky Sports

Venue: Villa Park

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Kiwior, Saliba, Tierney, Timber, White, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka, Trossard