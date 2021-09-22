Arsenal XI vs AFC Wimbledon: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury updates for Carabao Cup game

Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate his Arsenal side for what is a rare opportunity to give some of his fringe players minutes as AFC Wimbledon visit in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

In recent seasons, the Gunners have used the Europa League group stages to rest first-team stars and blood young talent but the club failed to qualify for Europe after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

With a north London derby to come against Tottenham on Sunday, the Spaniard seems unlikely to risk many of the players who started Saturday’s 1-0 win at Burnley.

Young strikers Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah will be hoping for chances to impress up front, but Alexandre Lacazette is also short on game time, yet to start a match this season.

Bernd Leno is likely to play in goal, having seemingly lost his Premier League place to Aaron Ramsdale after the summer signing kept successive clean sheets, against Burnley and Norwich.

Arteta also has the potential to rotate his entire back-four and central midfield, but Emile Smith Rowe may keep his place as a No10 after being substituted at Turf Moor.

Arsenal likely XI: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Smith Rowe Martinelli, Balogun, Lacazette.

