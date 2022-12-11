Arsenal XI vs AC Milan: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Dubai Super Cup

(ES Composite)

Arsenal have been boosted by the return of a number of World Cup stars to their squad to face AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

Granit Xhaka has been joined by the likes of Ben White, Thomas Partey and Matt Turner in training ahead of the Gunners' second mid-season friendly.

It remains to be seen if any of those who were in Qatar will feature, while the likes of England duo Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale and Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli will be given more time off before linking back up with the club.

Injured pair Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe are out for the foreseeable, though the latter hopes to be back up to speed after injury come the turn of the year.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was ruled out of the win over Lyon with muscle tightness and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Arsenal predicted XI: Hein; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Vieira, Odegaard, Nelson; Nketiah