Arsenal's Champions League final dreams end after extra-time heartbreak - latest reaction

Arsenal's Champions League final dreams end after extra-time heartbreak - Reuters/Matthew Childs

Arsenal 2 Wolfsburg 3 aet (4-5 on agg)

08:29 PM

Full time: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 3 (4-5 on agg)

That is a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal and a record home crowd and it was damn close. I would say that overall Wolfsburg just about shaded it, they were finishing the stronger and they looked to have better impact players from the bench.

08:26 PM

120 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 3 (4-5 on agg)

Will there be one last chance for Arsenal? Three minutes are added on.

Not to resort to stereotype, but the Germans are seeing this out with guile and authority. Drawing fouls, allowing the desperate Arsenal women to foul them, taking their time... and it is going to be enough.

08:26 PM

119 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 3 (4-5 on agg)

The German side have a chance to wrap it up beyond question just a few seconds later, Arsenal are punch drunk, but it rolls wide. Tabea Wasmuth the woman who had the opportunity.

08:23 PM

GOAL! Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 3 (Bremer 118)

Oh no. Wubben-Moy loses it, a momentary lapse of concentration. Brand closes her down, crosses the ball low and there's Bremer to tuck it away from close range.

Heartbreaking for Arsenal right at the death.

08:20 PM

116 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Arsenal are getting weary, tired tackle from Catley and she's the next woman into the book.

08:19 PM

115 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

McCabe tries a cross, gets a bit too much on it and has nearly, so nearly lobbed the German goalie for a freak winner! But no. It hits the bar.

08:18 PM

114 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Foul on McCabe, barged in the back by Rauch. McCabe makes the most of it and that's going to be a freekick to Arsenal as well as a booking for Rauch.

08:16 PM

113 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Popp, the aerial dangerwoman, has got a knock but she looks like she's going to carry on.

Tom Garry: "Whatever happens from here, Arsenal will hold their heads up high. They've taken the German champions all the way and they're missing their captain Kim Little, the England captain Leah Williamson, the Sports Personality of the Year Beth Mead and the Women's Super League's record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, along with Australia forward Caitlin Foord and now Austria's Laura Wienroither too. It's been a valiant effort."



08:16 PM

112 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Danger signs are popping up all over for Arsenal now. It's all Wolfsburg. The ball breaks for Bremer in the area - and she has dragged the shot just wide.

08:13 PM

108 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Brand looks a danger down that flank and McCabe has got her hands full. Beattie is getting a bit of treatment for cramp.

08:07 PM

Half time in extra time: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Brand came on for fellow flyer Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir.

Both sides are having some good attacking moments but the best chance was certainly that hit from Arsenal that drew and excellent save.

08:06 PM

100 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Tom Garry: "What a dangerous substitute to be able to bring on at this stage, 20-year-old Germany international Jule Brand, very quick, very skillful. Top class. Wolfsburg have some real attacking weapons out there."

08:00 PM

98 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Maanum gets to the byline and is stopped by the legs of the keeper. Corner to the home side.

It is Arsenal who have the wind in their sails in extra time...

07:58 PM

97 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Brilliant bit of football here. Maanum tears down the right, crosses hard and low and Hurtig meets it with a crisp first-time shot. Super stop from the keeper, too.

07:57 PM

96 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Lotte Wubben-Moy looking imperious at the back, a really commanding presence as she tidies up here and looks to start an attack.

07:56 PM

93 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

It is the visitors who look more nervous as extras gets under way.

Rauch with a poor touch, and Kuhl is lurking.

07:45 PM

After 90 minutes: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

We go to extra time. The worry is that Wolfsburg are fitter, less injury stressed, and have a deeper bench.

but Arsenal have the crowd and, maybe, the belief having levelled it at 2-2.

A superb cup tie whatever happens.

07:39 PM

90 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

The 90 minutes are up and we are going to have seven minutes injury time. Tom Garry: "If this goes to extra time, you'd have to favour Wolfsburg. Arsenal's injury-hit squad is down to the bare bones. Wolfsburg's superior bench will give them a huge advantage the longer this goes on."

07:30 PM

82 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

The delay of game is over.

Ewa Pajor is off, Tabea Wasmuth is on. Can either of these sides find a winner in regulation time?

07:28 PM

78 mins: Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (4-4 on agg)

Nasty looking injury for Wienroither as she twists and goes down. Is it a knee? She looks in real pain.

Awful sight, the player is being carried off on a stretcher. Hope it is not as bad as it looks.

07:24 PM

GOAL! Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 2 (Beattie 75)

Arsenal are back on terms! What a match. They have a freekick from the left, it is half cleared, Wubben-Moy goes to feed off the scraps. She delivers the ball back into the net, and here is Jen Beattie to power it home with a fantastic header.

VAR check, not really sure what for, but it looks like the goal is going to stand. It does!

Tom Garry: "As Arsenal's equaliser was given at the end of that VAR check, Jonas Eidevall turned to roar to the crowd, lifting his arms in the air, pleading the fans for more noise."

07:18 PM

68 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 2 (3-4 on agg)

ooh that was a let off and that should have been GSM to the German side.

Cavernous spaces in the over stretched Arsenal back line as Wolfsburg break, it's slotted to Huth in the inside right channel, she surges into the area and shoots across the keeper.... it flies agonisingly wide of the far post with the keeper gone for all money.

Bit of a delay...

"I can't remember the last Arsenal match I saw where Zinsberger didn't go down to receive some treatment on the field and conveniently Arsenal had a chance to grab a drink, gather their thoughts and receive some instructions. We see it all over the WSL, too, the 'tactical timeout'," says Tom Garry.

07:15 PM

64 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 2 (3-4 on agg)

Maritz, who has been booked, is subbed for Wienroither.

And perhaps more surprisingly, the dangerous Blackstenius is substituted for Hurtig, as predicted by TG.

07:13 PM

63 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 2 (3-4 on agg)

Do Arsenal need to change this? The German side are starting to look quite authoratitive.

Here's Tom Garry: "If Arsenal are going to look for somebody to come off their youthful, fairly inexperienced bench to try and rescue this tie, the answer might well be 27-year-old Sweden forward Lina Hurtig, back from injury this week. She knows all about big, high-pressure games, as an Olympic silver medalist with Sweden from Tokyo."



07:12 PM

60 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 2 (3-4 on agg)

McCabe looks like she is ticking...

07:08 PM

GOAL! Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 2 (Popp 59)

Corner for Wolfsburg, Popp gets to the near post and despite the attentions of multiple Arsenal defenders, she is just in a different league with her head. Nods it home and the German side go ahead on aggregate.

Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp celebrates - Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

07:02 PM

55 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

Zinsberger has her heart in her mouth when a ball is deflected and she totally misjudges the bounce.... where's the cue ball going where's the cue ball going.... Oh thank goodness it has bounced over her head and screwed wide.

More composure from the Arsenal keeper now though as she deals with a header from Popp.

07:00 PM

52 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

Beattie the next woman in the book, for a wrestling match.

Tom Garry: "The sound of Gala's Freed From Desire, which seems to have become the staple for women's football celebratory music since last summer's Euros, was a bit premature. Talking to some staff from Arsenal and Wolfsburg at half-time, both seemed to think the referee is having a poor game, in equal measure. Not much debate about that being offside though."

06:59 PM

50 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

60,063 are in the stadium. A record women's attendance at this ground. And the crowd are just watching Huth go in the book for clattering McCabe.

06:55 PM

47 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

Arsenal have it in the net but I reckon that's off.

WHAT a strike, lovely finish that. Arsenal down the right, Maritz with some excellent pace and a nice hard low cross. Blackstenius comes near post and CRUNCHES that past the keeper.

Sad to say, that looks a bit like an offside in the build up though.... and the goal is chalked off.

06:54 PM

46 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

We are off for the second half.

06:40 PM

Half time: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

Anybody's game. You fancy it could get nervy and I reckon we could see a blunder settle this (possibly from the ref?)

Here is Tom Garry: "As the half-time whistle went, there were boos for the officials as Arsenal's free-kick wasn't allowed to be taken, but then the home crowd broke into applause for Eidevall's team's first-half efforts. It's been physical, it's been a good contest. Could it go the distance?"

06:40 PM

45+ mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

Ref, one of life's eccentrics you suspect, awards Arsenal a freekick but then doesn't let them take it and blows for half time.

06:37 PM

45+ mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

It's Arsenal who are on the front foot as the half ends. A freekick and a corner into the area - Pajor doing some very useful defensive work for the visitors.

Who suddenly break! Jónsdóttir gets it down the left, pins her ears back and absolutely tears up the flank. She's beaten a couple of Arsenal players, Maritz and Wälti, she cuts inside into the area - this could be a goal of the season - but her hard shot is straight at the grateful Arsenal goalkeeper, who gathers it on the second attempt.

06:33 PM

44 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (3-3 on agg)

Brilliant bit of defending from Catley as she puts everything into a recovery run and tackle.

Both sides are at the ref a bit now.

Tom Garry writes: "That equaliser has certainly dampened the mood a little bit inside this stadium, and there are some nervous faces around us now. A few sloppy errors have slipped into Arsenal's game as half-time approaches."

06:29 PM

GOAL! Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 1 (Roord 42)

And Wolsburg are level. Ball delivered in. Popp heads it on, and here's Roord. She controls the ball neatly, and fires at goal. Beats the keeper - Zinsberger might feel she could have done more?

Jill Roord of VfL Wolfsburg celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammate Felicitas Rauch - Getty

06:28 PM

40 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

First yellow card of the game as Popp goes past Maritz, who grabs her by the arm and hauls her to the ground.

06:27 PM

37 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

Analysis from Rachel Corsie on the BBC.

"With the back five and midfield four, it seemed before kick off that Blackstenius could become isolated up front. But she has done so well to link up play, keep possession, drive the press and allow her teammates to come forward. You've got willing runners in Maanum, Pelova and McCabe to back her up too."

And here is Tom Garry: "Jonas Eidevall will surely be absolutely delighted with his team's performance so far. They've responded to the crowd's backing and they're working extremely hard. Wolfsburg's technical ability is clear to see, but Arsenal's game plan appears to be working. The Arsenal head coach, though, still doesn't look remotely satisfied, he's constantly issuing instructions from his technical area."

06:21 PM

33 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

Tremendous effort from Katie McCabe as she leads the Arsenal high press, closes down the keeper. And McCabe herself is still at it, chasing and harrying, and winning a corner.

06:18 PM

30 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

Wolfsburg making a lot of errors. Arsenal have this for the taking. But they stand off now and allow a ball into their box, which is headed over. Goal kick Arsenal.

06:15 PM

28 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

Gunners have a corner. Wilms nods it behind for another corner.

Keeper gets a half punch on it, Wolfsburg try to play it out and make a mess of it. It drops nicely for Blackstenius, who hits a crisp shot that draws a decent save.

06:14 PM

Here's the goal

06:13 PM

22 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

Roord controls nicely, and then fires wide.

06:12 PM

20 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

Arsenal mount an attach down Wolfsburg's left. Noelle Maritz heads wide.

06:05 PM

15 mins: Arsenal Women 1 Wolfsburg 0 (3-2 on agg)

Kathrin Hendrich, at fault for the opener, has not let her head drop and she's intervened with a very well timed and classy bi of defensive play here. Arsenal looking dangerous when they play the ball long down the middle and use their pace.

Tom Garry writes: "The roar when Arsenal break quickly is quite something. It's notably a higher-pitched sound than when there's a men's Premier League game, but it's no less spine-tingling. The home fans are fully engaged in this match, this is not an exhibition."

06:03 PM

Tom Garry reports

"We can safely say there has never been a louder reaction to an Arsenal women's team goal than that! 'Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal' rings around the ground. It is pretty much full inside here now. There were lots of visible empty seats at kick-off but a lot of people have been arriving late, albeit just in time to see that opening goal."

06:00 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 1 Wolfsburg 0 (Blackstenius 11)

Arsenal's first attack of note and it's a goal! A simple pass along the ground down the centre of the park, a horrible defensive mix up between the German side's central defender Kathrin Hendrich and her colleague Frohms in goal, Blackstenius steals in and tucks it away. What a gift. Terrible bit of defending, and Arsenal have the lead 3-2 on aggregate.

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius capitalises on a defensive error - Action Images via Reuters

05:54 PM

5 mins: Arsenal Women 0 Wolfsburg 0

That is a left off. Arsenal yet to get into this game, and indeed have hardly had a kick so far.

05:50 PM

2 mins: Arsenal Women 0 Wolfsburg 0

It's Wolfsburg who make the early running, they load the ball into the Arsenal are and there is an early shout for handball. VAR check! Wubben-Moy has flapped at the cross. This does not look great for Arsenal... ref is going over for a look.

The cross comes in, the Arsenal player dips her head and raises her hand, she hasn't timed the header very well there and that hits her on the hand. There will be no penalty - but that's maybe because of an offside? Or the ref deciding that the Wolfsburg forward knocked the Arsenal defender's arm into the ball. What a massive let off for the Gunners, that looked sure to be a penalty once ref went over to the monitor.

"There's huge relief around the ground, here, after they booed the VAR. That's one of the only times I can recall seeing a referee go to watch a replay on the monitor and NOT change their original decision. I think the officials have eventually come to the right verdict, though. It was Jonsdottir's body making contact with Wubben-Moy's arm that caused the Arsenal defender's arm to strike the ball," writes Tom Garry

05:48 PM

1 mins: Arsenal Women 0 Wolfsburg 0

Looks like the Germans will be playing one up, with Pajor carrying the attacking threat.

Arsenal women warm up - David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

05:47 PM

The players are ready

Arsenal Women: Zinsberger, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle, Maritz, Maanum, Walti, Catley, Pelova, McCabe, Blackstenius. Subs: D'Angelo, Hurtig, Marckese, Kuhl, Wienroither, Goldie, Agyemang, Harbert, Reid.

Wolfsburg Women: Frohms, Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch, Oberdorf, Roord, Huth, Popp, Jonsdottir, Pajor. Subs: Agrez, Bremer, Kassen, Demann, Wolter, Blomqvist, Wedemeyer, Wasmuth, Brand, Weiss, Hegering.

They take the knee. Wolfsburg, in a fluorescent green, kick off.

Arsenal huddle - Getty Images Europe

05:42 PM

Here is Tom Garry

"There are still quite a few empty seats, as 'North London forever' starts to echo around the ground. The players are in the tunnel."

05:41 PM

05:40 PM

05:40 PM

Pre match

05:28 PM

Tom Garry reports from the Emirates

"To say the atmosphere around the Emirates is full of excitement would be a big understatement. Injured captain Kim Little has joined fans in the Tollington Arms, where England skipper Leah Williamson - another huge injury absentee - has been pulling pints for supporters, much to the delight of the crowds packed inside.

The adjacent Holloway Road is a sea of red and white, and the stands selling scarfs, shirts and other memorabilia are lined side-by-side as you exit Arsenal underground station on the Gillespie Road, with families enjoying the sunshine, singing Arsenal songs and posing for selfies outside the stadium. I've spoken to several people who are here as first-time visitors to the Emirates, saying they are lifelong Arsenal fans who have been waiting for an affordable chance to see a match here.

I've also spoken to some die-hard women's-team supporters who go week-in, week-out to the Women's Super League games at Borehamwood, one of whom said this was a day she never thought she'd see - a packed Emirates is a dream come true for the women's team."

Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg live: Score and updates from the Champions League semi-final - Arsenal FC/David Price

05:28 PM

A very nice touch by Leah Williamson

Look who’s rocked up at the Arsenal fan pub 🤩 @leahcwilliamson mucking in to help pour some pints behind the bar. One of their own! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ci7CNsj1cw — Girls on the Ball (@GirlsontheBall) May 1, 2023

04:48 PM

A team

04:42 PM

Team news

OUR STARTING XI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T1s5b4OAKG — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 1, 2023

Arsenal Women: Zinsberger, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle, Maritz, Maanum, Walti, Catley, Pelova, McCabe, Blackstenius. Subs: D'Angelo, Hurtig, Marckese, Kuhl, Wienroither, Goldie, Agyemang, Harbert, Reid.

Wolfsburg Women: Frohms, Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch, Oberdorf, Roord, Huth, Popp, Jonsdottir, Pajor. Subs: Agrez, Bremer, Kassen, Demann, Wolter, Blomqvist, Wedemeyer, Wasmuth, Brand, Weiss, Hegering.

04:10 PM

Second leg coming up!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Women's Champions League semi-final second leg. Arsenal have sold out the Emirates Stadium, which is great news for them and I dare say a welcome tonic for the women's game as a whole. Certainly those as are making their way up to Islington this afternoon should be in for a hard-fought contest.

The Gunners battled back well in the first leg, having been 0-2 in Germany and will go into this with optimism albeit tempered by the knowledge that the Germans are a formidable opponent.

Arsenal's captain Kim Little and their England captain Leah Williamson have both had injuries. There was also a poor goal given away in the first leg.

But they certainly showed their mettle to come back. Centre-back Rafaelle of Brazil got up well at the back stick and then they completed a great escape with a team goal that was eventually tucked away by striker Stina Blackstenius.

Arsenal Women have won this competition once before, in 2007 and they are priced up at about 7/5 to win tonight in 90 mins. Their visitors are 6/4 in regulation time and the draw is 5/2.

With the scores level from the first leg, it's 9/2 that we go to penalties this afternoon/evening. Here is coach Eidevall on the first leg efforts.

"We have three values as a team: we put the team first, always [play at] 100 per cent and to be fearless. Today, we lived all three of those values. I am beyond proud to see that response from the players [to going 2-0 down] because it shows real resilience, real bravery on the ball and I thought they represented Arsenal excellently today," Eidevall said.

"We knew today was going to be difficult, our mission when we came here was to get a result to take this game back to London and decide it there between two good teams. We accomplished that but nothing more, nothing is done but