Arsenal Women star Tobin Heath backs manager Jonas Eidevall to ‘take the club to the next level’

Heath celebrates scoring against Hoffenheim in the Champions League (Getty Images)

Tobin Heath was delighted to break her duck for Arsenal Women last night and has backed Jonas Eidevall to “take the club to the next level”.

United States forward Heath joined the Gunners in the summer and she scored her first goal for the club last night during their win over Hoffenheim in the Women’s Champions League.

Kim Little opened the scoring with a penalty in the 21st minute before Heath struck in first-half injury-time. Arsenal added two more after the break through Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson.

The victory got Arsenal’s Champions League campaign back on track after a 4-1 loss to Group C leaders Barcelona last week.

“It felt really good to get off the mark,” said Heath (right). “Obviously, with the whole team bouncing back, getting four goals today was a good response. We showed a lot of character.

“The quality of players here has made it fun and easy and Jonas has brought a style that will take the club to the next level. This team is ambitious to get better and take the next step. We grow with each game.”

Arsenal now sit second in Group C, level on points with Hoffenheim in third and three off leaders Barcelona.

Eidevall admitted his side, who are top of the Women’s Super League, had been stunned by holders Barcelona and he was pleased to see them respond so well.

“All in all it is our strongest performance so far in the season,” he said. “The way we moved the ball and our passing game in their half was the best we have had this season. I am very pleased with the performance.”

Arsenal face Barcelona again on December 9 and the club confirmed last night the match with be at Emirates Stadium.

“We need the 12th player in that game,” said Eidevall. “We are going to do everything to show the best version of ­Arsenal, to work together as a team both in offence and defence and bring a result that we can all be proud of.”

