Arsenal women announce 29-player squad for USA tour

Arsenal have announced a 29-player squad that will train and play two games in the USA.

They will start with a game against Washington Spirit at Audi Field Stadium on Sunday, August 18 (2pm local time), before facing Chelsea at the same venue the following Sunday (4pm local).

The squad is as follows:

The only player that did not travel is Amanda Ilestedt, who is pregnant. Victoria Pelova, who has an ACL injury, is travelling, which makes sense as rehabbing with the squad rather than on her own at London Colney is a better option.

Arsenal also advised that, following on from their international commitments, Emily Fox, Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina will join up with the squad at a later date. It means 25 players will be available for the first game against Washington Spirit.

Once the last Olympian players are back, the squad will have a size of 28, which is three players above the 25-player list for the WSL.

Then, taking into account that Reid, Harbert, Earl, and Lia are u-21 Academy players with no professional contract, the current squad stands at 24, leaving one slot open.

With Agyemang and Godfrey rumoured to going on loan like Teyah Goldie has done, the squad could potentially go down to 22 players, therefore leaving three slots open for new signings.

With the first Champions League qualifying game in 19 days, the touring squad will need to work hard and prepare well to hit the ground running come September 4th to be able to win two games and qualify for the Champions League Round 2.