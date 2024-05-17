How can Arsenal win the Premier League title? What Gunners need on final day to beat Man City to trophy

Arsenal have ensured their pursuit of a fourth Premier League title has gone down to the final day of the season.

Mikel Arteta and his side have learned from last year’s mistakes, when an injury to William Saliba derailed their attempts to dethrone Manchester City.

The Gunners have already made club history this season. Never before have an Arsenal side won 27 Premier League games in a single campaign, underlining the progress they have made.

Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United meant Arsenal kept the pressure on champions Man City, who responded by winning against Tottenham on Tuesday night.

The result means Arsenal don’t have destiny in their own hands heading into their meeting with Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

They trail City by two points heading into the final day of the season and must hope City slip up against West Ham while beating the Toffees themselves.

Should City lose or draw and Arsenal win, that would be enough as Arsenal already lead City on goal difference.

No matter what happens at the Etihad, an Arsenal draw or defeat hands City the title.