Arsenal: Win or lose the title, this is the season Mikel Arteta has emerged from Pep Guardiola's shadow

As a midfielder coming through Barcelona’s youth ranks, Mikel Arteta was constantly compared to the great Pep Guardiola, who was then the senior statesman for the Spanish club and Spain national team.

Decades later, their long-standing relationship led Guardiola to appoint Arteta as his assistant at Manchester City, and ever since the latter set out on his own as a manager in 2019, the Arsenal boss has faced accusations of “copying Pep”.

Arteta has, in short, been measured against Guardiola since the start of his career, but whatever happens on Sunday, when one of the two will lift the Premier League trophy, there is no longer any doubt that the apprentice has emerged from his master’s shadow. There is hardly a professional coach in the world that has not taken something from Guardiola, although in Arteta’s case there is substance to suggestions that he has tried to mirror his mentor.

Their teams play a broadly similar style and there are compelling tactical through-lines in their approaches. Arteta has even appeared to adopt a similar public face to Guardiola at times, using the same brusque tone in interviews.

As recently as summer 2022, Arsenal’s two marquee summer signings were Guardiola cast-offs in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, seemingly underlining their position as “City Lite”.

Mikel Arteta worked with Pep Guardiola at Man City (Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Arsenal still pushed City close for the title last season, but the gap was demonstrated by the champions’ two commanding wins over the north Londoners in the League.

This season, though, Arsenal have risen to City’s level and Arteta has built a team that is very much in his own image, even if they appear likely to miss out on the title by two points on the final day. Arsenal have taken four points from City, which could yet be the decisive factor in the title race if the champions slip-up at home to West Ham this weekend.

In striking contrast to the previous year, Arsenal’s most significant business last summer was not two unwanted players from City, but the signing of Declan Rice, a player who could have taken his pick of any of Europe’s top clubs and was courted by Guardiola, only to be persuaded by Arteta to join Arsenal. Arsenal also signed David Raya and Kai Havertz, two big calls on the part of Arteta, which have been fully justified as the season has progressed.

There have been tactical tweaks too, including a clear divergence from Guardiola in the way Arteta has used Havertz as a false No9. Just when Guardiola decided he needed a true centre-forward in the form of Erling Haaland, Arteta has been comfortable to use the enigmatic German in a hybrid role.

There remain similarities in their approaches and the way Arsenal have found their rhythm in the second half of the season is reminiscent of City at their best. But there should no longer be any suggestions that Arteta is somehow a compelling Guardiola tribute act. He is instead a true challenger and equal.

Arteta has just over a year remaining on his contract at Arsenal and insisted last month there has been no update on talks over a possible extension.

The expectation is that a renewal will be sorted, but when City need a Guardiola replacement in a year’s time, when his own contract is up, there would appear to be no-one better than Arteta to take the job. There is no suggestion, however, that Arteta would consider walking out on Arsenal.

As Jurgen Klopp prepares for his Liverpool farewell on Sunday, Arteta versus Guardiola is now the most compelling managerial rivalry in English football, assuming the City head coach does not unexpectedly walk away this summer.

Arteta has been refreshingly sanguine about the challenge of competing with City, never despairing at the obscene levels set by the treble-winners and instead relishing the challenge of the competition.

The two men are at different stages of their career, but each is at the top of their game, preparing for one last challenge on Sunday and another season-long battle next term.