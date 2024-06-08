Arsenal: William Saliba sends 'war' message to Man City as he ranks himself among Premier League best

Arsenal defender William Saliba rates himself in "the top three" of Premier League defenders as he predicts another title race "war" with Manchester City next season.

Saliba has developed a fearsome centre-back partnership with Gabriel as the Gunners recorded 18 clean sheets last season, the most of any team and five clear of second-placed City and Everton.

The France international international is widely considered among the best defenders in Europe, and perhaps even the best centre-back in the Premier League, but the Arsenal man is more "humble."

"I think I am in the top three [defenders in the league]," he told L'Equipe. "We finished with the best defence. I watch a lot of matches. I am a very humble person but last season, just like this season, I am in the top three defenders.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"I need to continue to work to go even higher […] in terms of concentration, I am a lot better. Before, I could play a top match but in one phase of play, I slept a bit. That is no longer the case. I am always on alert."

Despite Saliba's efforts in defence, Arsenal again finished the season empty-handed after being pipped to the Premier League by City.

Saliba believes the Gunners are making progress and is ready for another battle next season. He added: "We played against them three times [last season] and we made them struggle.

"They feel and we feel that we are close to them. Next year, we will have an even better war."