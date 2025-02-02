Arsenal want Mathys Tel on loan but Manchester United also in the frame

Mathys Tel has largely been limited to a substitute’s role in the Bundesliga this season. Photograph: Christina Pahnke/sampics/Getty Images

Arsenal are exploring a loan deal for Mathys Tel but face competition from Manchester United for the Bayern Munich forward.

Tel, who rejected a permanent move to Tottenham after they had agreed a £50m fee with Bayern last week, has expressed his desire to leave in this transfer window having played only 252 minutes in the Bundesliga this season.

Arsenal have identified the versatile France Under-21 international, who is capable of playing in a number of attacking positions, as a potential solution to their attempts to reinforce Mikel Arteta’s squad after long-term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

It is understood that they have made contact with Tel’s representatives and have received encouragement that he is willing to move to north London. But Arsenal have yet to agree the terms of any loan deal with Bayern and whether it would contain an option to make the move permanent in the summer. United, who are in the market for a forward with Marcus Rashford set to join Aston Villa on loan, have also registered their interest as a loan replacement. although it is thought the deal is in the balance after United had two bids rejected.

Arsenal had a bid for Ollie Watkins rejected last week, with Jhon Durán’s move to Al-Nassr making it unlikely they will return with an improved offer after Unai Emery insisted the England striker is happy to remain at Villa. Signing Tel on loan may allow Arsenal to wait until the summer to bring in Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. The Slovenia striker’s contract is believed to include an understanding over a future transfer fee of around £60m.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be allowed to leave before the deadline, with Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund interested in the Ukraine left-back. His departure would end Celtic’s hopes of an early arrival for Kieran Tierney, who has agreed to return to the Scottish champions at the end of the season on a free transfer.