Arsenal vs Wolves: Raul Jimenez taken to hospital after clash of heads with David Luiz

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez was taken to hospital on Sunday evening following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz in the teams’ Premier League clash.

The forward collided with the Arsenal man while contesting a ball in the visitors’ area at the Emirates, leading medics to quickly take to the field.

Both players were treated for almost 10 minutes before Jimenez was carried off on a stretcher, having appeared not to move for the majority of that time. Fabio Silva came on in the Mexican’s place.

Meanwhile, Luiz was able to continue until half-time with a bandage strapped around his head. The centre-back was then replaced by Rob Holding.

An update on Jimenez’s condition was provided during the second half of Arsenal vs Wolves, with positive news emerging that the forward was conscious and responding well to treatment.