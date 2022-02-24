Arsenal vs Wolves: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Premier League preview

Arsenal entertain Wolves in a rescheduled Premier League fixture at Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side have put themselves in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League with a recent run of good form but face a side who could still feasibly catch them.

A win tonight would take Arsenal just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand, although Wolves, who have reaped the rewards of Bruno Lage’s impressive transformation of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, would leapfrog the home team into fifth with a victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about a key game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Wolves is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off tonight - Thursday February 24, 2022.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Wolves

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video after the original fixture in December was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Wolves squad.

Live stream: Amazon Prime offer a live stream through their apps.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Wolves team news

Arteta has a fully-fit Arsenal squad to choose from tonight.

Takehiro Tomiyasu returned to the bench against Brentford last weekend after injury although Cedric Soares’ impressive form might keep him at right-back for now.

Emile Smith Rowe also played a significant role, scoring the opening goal, although Gabriel Martinelli’s return from suspension could complicate things.

For Wolves, Lage also has no fresh injury concerns, with Rayan Ait Nouri and Willy Boly both training.

Arsenal vs Wolves prediction

Wolves, as they proved against Tottenham, are a dangerous opponent but Arsenal have largely made a habit of winning these kind of games this season.

Arsenal to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 59

Draws: 28

Wolves wins: 32