Arsenal vs Wolves: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, latest odds today

Arsenal today attempt to end their Premier League campaign on a high at home to Wolves.

The Gunners’ title challenge has fallen away in tame fashion over recent weeks, with defeats to Brighton and Nottingham Forest set to ensure Manchester City are champions by ten points at the very least.

It is a squad very much ready for the summer and the new season, but first Mikel Arteta’s side must try and give the Arsenal fans one final performance and result to cheer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wolves secured Premier League survival with time to spare and so have nothing riding on the final day of the season as they look to take advantage of Arsenal’s alarming drop in performance levels.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Wolves is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 28 May, 2023.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Wolves

TV channel and live stream: The game has not been chosen as one of the three matches broadcast live on TV in the UK on the final day of the season.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Wolves team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli remain unavailable for Arsenal, while Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are both doubts after picking up slight issues.

Ben White and Jakub Kiwior should return to more familiar roles, with it likely that only one of Thomas Partey and Jorginho start in midfield. Granit Xhaka is set to be involved for potentially the final time as an Arsenal player, with the Gunners in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a summer move.

There are not believed to be any fresh injury concerns for Wolves to deal with, leaving Julen Lopetegui with almost a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Diego Costa will be desperate to start up front as he returns to London, while Adama Traore is set to start and could cause a vulnerable Arsenal defence plenty of problems.

Unavailable: Gabriel Martinelli is among the Arsenal players out injured (REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Wolves prediction

Wolves’ only win away from home in 2023 came against Southampton, and they come against a side in Arsenal who, aside from their recent stumbles, have been incredibly impressive at the Emirates.

The Gunners look a world away from the team that led the Premier League for so much of the season, but they should still have enough hear to finish the campaign in successful fashion.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 61

Draws: 28

Wolves wins: 32

Arsenal vs Wolves match odds

Arsenal to win: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Wolves to win: 7/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.