Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight
Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this evening as the hosts look to rediscover some top-flight form.
In their last Premier League outing, Arsenal drew 0-0 against Leeds after Nicolas Pepe was sent off for an apparent headbutt, and their previous top-flight game saw Mikel Arteta’s men thrashed 3-0 by Aston Villa. Their last win in the league came against Manchester United on 1 November, the same weekend that Wolves last achieved a domestic win.
Since then, Nuno Espirito Santo’s players have lost to Leicester and drawn with Southampton, but they enter tonight’s fixture 10th in the league – three places ahead of the inconsistent Gunners. Follow live updates below at the conclusion of Chelsea vs Tottenham.