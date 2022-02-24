Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(ES Composite)

Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE!

Mikel Arteta’s side face familiar opponents as they welcome Wolves to the Emirates tonight.

The Gunners played Wolves just two weeks ago at Molineux, winning a narrow match 1-0 as they were once again reduced to ten men after Gabriel Martinelli was shown two yellow cards in the same passage of play.

Wolves players remarked after the match that they didn’t like the manner of Arsenal’s celebrations following the win, so tonight’s match may have an added edge to it.

It’s another crucial match in the battle for a Premier League top-four spot. Tottenham’s slip-up against Burnley has further boosted the Gunners’ hopes, and although Arteta’s side sit sixth in the table, they have three games in hand over Man United and West Ham above them.

With the club not in any other competitions, all of Arsenal’s focus is on the league as they try and make a return to the European stage, preferably at the top table.

Arsenal vs Wolves latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Arsenal team news: Tomiyasu could start

Wolves team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

For Wolves, Bruno Lage also has no fresh injury concerns, with Rayan Ait Nouri and Willy Boly both training.

Pedro Neto played his first nine minutes of the season in the Premier League over the weekend, off the bench against Leicester, as he continues his comeback from a long-term injury absence.



Arsenal team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Arteta has a fully-fit Arsenal squad to choose from tonight.

Takehiro Tomiyasu returned to the bench against Brentford last weekend after injury although Cedric Soares’ impressive form might keep him at right-back for now.

Emile Smith Rowe also played a significant role, scoring the opening goal, although Gabriel Martinelli’s return from suspension could complicate things.

Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.



How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves

17:31 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video after the original fixture in December was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Wolves squad.

Live stream: Amazon Prime offer a live stream through their apps.

Good evening!

17:21 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Arsenal host Wolves in the Premier League.

It’s just two weeks on from when these sides last met, as the Gunners battled to 1-0 win despite having Gabriel Martinelli sent-off in the second half.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm GMT from the Emirates. Simon Collings will be at the ground for us providing expert analysis.