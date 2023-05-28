Arsenal 3-0 Wolves LIVE! Saka goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE!

A remarkable season today concludes for the Gunners, which will see Mikel Arteta’s side end up empty-handed but with the positive feeling around the club stronger than it’s been in years. A hugely impressive, and equally unexpected, title challenge recently ended in somewhat of a whimper, but Arsenal will be delighted with a comfortable second-placed finish.

Arteta has a few fitness issues to contend with as the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba already ruled out, but Bukayo Saka is fit to start. Granit Xhaka starts in what could be his final appearance for Arsenal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wolves will also be looking to finish on a positive note after another turbulent season, and today could prove to be their manager Julen Lopetegui’s final game in charge. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Wolves latest news

GOAL! Xhaka heads Arsenal in front

GOAL! Xhaka scores his second

Team news: Saka starts

How to watch

Arsenal FC 3 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Wolves | Bukayo Saka 27’

16:58 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal are flying!

16:58 , Giuseppe Muro

24 mins: Wolves go close! They win a free-kick in a crossing position, the cross is headed back across goal by Collins but there is no one there to convert and Arsenal clear.

16:54 , Giuseppe Muro

20 mins: Both Saka and Jesus appear to be fine after those injury scares. This is turning into a breeze in the sunshine for Arsenal.

16:53 , Giuseppe Muro

17 mins: A bit of a worry for Arsenal as Jesus goes down following a strong challenge. He is up but Nketiah is warming up just in case.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Any chance Arsenal can bung on another few million to Xhaka’s fee? He’s on a hat-trick after 15 minutes.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Wolves | Granit Xhaka 14’

16:46 , Giuseppe Muro

What a send-off this turning into for Xhaka! It is more dreadful defending from Wolves as Saka breezes past Bueno on the right, crosses into the box and the bounces into the path Xhaka to score his second.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:45 , Giuseppe Muro

The moment Xhaka would have wanted, scores and the now the whole ground are singing his name. He points to his family and blows a kiss.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Wolves | Granit Xhaka 11’

16:41 , Giuseppe Muro

It had to be him! On what is all but certain to be his final appearance for Arsenal, Xhaka is in the right place to head the Gunners in front inside the six-yard box from a cross from Jesus.

Wolves switched off an no one tracked his run into the box but it is great movement from the midfielder, whose name is ringing round Emirates Stadium.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Odegaard annoyed with the referee as Saka is hauled down and now foul is given. That's been a familiar problem all season.

16:40 , Giuseppe Muro

7 mins: A bit of concern for Arsenal after Saka goes down under a challenge. Arsenal wanted a free-kick but nothing is given. Saka is back on his feet, although he is hobbling. Let's see if he can run it off.

16:37 , Giuseppe Muro

4 mins: Wolves put together a good move and Hwang draws a foul from Partey right on the edge of the area on the Arsenal right. Jesus heads the cross behind for a corner but Wolves will look to get at Arsenal in the wide areas and attack Partey and Kiwior.

Story continues

16:33 , Giuseppe Muro

1 mins: A bright start from Arsenal, who win an early corner through Odegaard after the Wolves defence switches off. The corner comes to nothing though.

Kick-off!

16:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Underway at Emirates Stadium!

16:28 , Giuseppe Muro

A reminder that Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is serving a one-game touchline ban at the Emirates today. He picked up his fourth yellow card of the season against Everton.

16:27 , Giuseppe Muro

The players are on their way out...

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:25 , Giuseppe Muro

Louis Dunford, the voice behind Arsenal's pre-match song 'North London Forever', is here today as a guest of the club. Let's see what he makes of hearing 60,000 people sing his own song back to him.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

16:22 , Giuseppe Muro

A bold call by Arteta to stick with the team that was so poor in the defeat to Forest last week. Kieran Tierney coming in at left-back seemed an obvious call. Perhaps this only reaffirms the growing view that the Scot is off this summer.

16:20 , Giuseppe Muro

Kick-off is just 10 minutes away...

All set for a final flourish at Emirates Stadium ✊



Kick off 🔜 pic.twitter.com/geQzh7Devu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 28, 2023

16:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Final preparations at Emirates Stadium...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

16:09 , Giuseppe Muro

In case you missed it yesterday, Arsenal are interested in Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.

The Gunners are looking to add to their squad in the summer after missing out to Manchester City in the title race this season.

West Ham captain Declan Rice is Arsenal’s No1 target but manager Mikel Arteta is looking at reinforcements elsewhere.

Boey is understood to be of interest to Arsenal and full-back is an area that the club want to strengthen.

As well as Boey, the Gunners hold an interest in Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda and explored a deal for the 18-year-old in January.

(Getty Images)

15:58 , Giuseppe Muro

It could be an emotional day for Granit Xhaka...

(Getty Images)

15:49 , Giuseppe Muro

Wolves have made six changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Everton last time out.

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Mario Lemina, Matheus Nunes, Raul Jimenez come into the side, with Daniel Bentley, Craig Dawson, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Pablo Sarabia and Toti Gomes dropping out.

Neves dropped in what may be his final game for the club.

Diego Costa, meanwhile, is not in the squad.

15:43 , Giuseppe Muro

Granit Xhaka starts in what could be his final appearance for Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson is fit enough for the bench having also shaken off an injury.

15:40 , Giuseppe Muro

So Bukayo Saka starts for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta said this week that the winger has been struggling for fitness over the past few weeks, but he is fit and has been named in the team at Emirates Stadium.

Leandro Trossard is also fit and starts in a team that is unchanged from the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Thomas Partey looks set for another outing at right-back, with Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

Team news: Saka starts

15:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Subs: Turney, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Nelson, Bandeira, Walter.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Nunes, Lemina, Gomes, A Traore, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, B Traore, Neves, Cunha, Dawson, Sarabia, Toti, Hodge

15:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news is coming up in under 10 minutes...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

15:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal will be wearing their new home kit for the 2023-24 season, inspired by the legendary Invincibles.

The Gunners' latest Adidas effort features their traditional red and white home colours, with a zap pattern on the front and white sleeves.

The Adidas logo and shoulder stripes are both in gold, as is the Arsenal crest, paying homage to the 2003/04 Premier League title winners - the last Arsenal team to lift the trophy - that made history by going the entire campaign unbeaten with 26 wins and 12 draws.

In a further nod to the Invincibles, the authentic versions of the new kit have that record sewn into the side of the shirt.

The red back of the shirt also has the same zap pattern as the front, plus a golden zap coming down from the collar. The kit is complete with white shorts and gold trim and white socks with a red zap pattern on the back.

Today, adidas and Arsenal reveal the Arsenal home jersey for the 2023/24 season, marking the 20th anniversary of the ‘Invincibles’ season with a bold new look. (adidas)

Stats

15:12 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal are vying for a fourth consecutive league win against Wolves.

Wolves lost 2-1 at Emirates Stadium last season but that is their only defeat in the past five visits.

Arsenal are two short of 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Gabriel can become the fourth outfield player to start all of Arsenal's Premier League matches in a season, emulating Lee Dixon and Paul Merson in 1995-96 and Nigel Winterburn in 1996-97.

15:12 , Giuseppe Muro

Today looks set to be Granit Xhaka’s farewell game at Arsenal.

The midfielder is expected to leave Arsenal this summer after seven years at the club with talks advanced over a £13million move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Mikel Arteta has hailed Xhaka for playing a “crucial” role in Arsenal’s development to become title challengers.

“For me, crucial,” said Arteta. “Really really important, on every level. I think for the team and for the club as well. In the great moments like the season he has had, and in the difficult ones.

Read the full story here.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

14:56 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal have completed their makeover of the outside of Emirates Stadium and the last piece of artwork has been installed ahead of today’s game.

The piece is titled ‘Found a Place Where We Belong’ and is inspired by a quote from legendary striker Dennis Bergkamp.

It depicts some supporters who have attended more than 350 matches at the Emirates since it opened in 2006, nominated representatives from Supporters’ Clubs and iconic fans through the ages.

Club staff past and present are also part of the piece. Critically acclaimed artist Reuben Dangoor spent over 20 weeks illustrating the piece and that is why it has only been installed now.

Fans will get the chance to see it for the first time then, with the Emirates’ new look now complete after the other seven pieces of artwork began going up in January.

(Arsenal FC)

Match odds

14:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal to win: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

Wolves to win: 9/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head history and results

14:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal wins: 61

Draws: 28

Wolves wins: 32

Prediction

14:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Wolves’ only win away from home in 2023 came against Southampton, and they come against a side in Arsenal who, aside from their recent stumbles, have been incredibly impressive at the Emirates.

The Gunners look a world away from the team that led the Premier League for so much of the season, but they should still have enough here to finish the campaign in successful fashion.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Wolves team news

14:24 , Giuseppe Muro

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will serve a one-game touchline ban after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season against Everton.

Long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are still unavailable.

Arsenal team news

14:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal could be without both Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta explained both players have been struggling for fitness over the past few weeks.

“We had some issues this week - well, in the last few weeks - as you’ve noticed, some players were unable to play and to participate in the games, with Reiss [Nelson,]” said Arteta on Friday.

“We have a little issue with Bukayo, which has been going on, and with Leo [Trossard]. The rest I think are going to be fine.”

Arsenal will definitely be without Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and William Saliba (back) for Sunday’s game.

Nelson, who missed last week’s defeat at Nottingham Forest due to illness, will hope to recover in time.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch

14:06 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel and live stream: The game has not been chosen as one of the three matches broadcast live on TV in the UK on the final day of the season.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Good afternoon!

14:04 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Wolves!

Can the Gunners finish what has been a great season on a high note?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm BST from Emirates Stadium. Stay with us!