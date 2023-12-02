Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today
A fantastic week for Arsenal can be capped today with a win over Wolves at Emirates Stadium. After a late victory away to Brentford was followed up by a superb six-goal thrashing of RC Lens, the Gunners are big favourites to go four points clear atop the Premier League with another win this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta has no new injury worries ahead of the game but has made one change to his team in north London. Kai Havertz is benched after threatening to finally make himself a regular fixture in the line-up after goals in back-to-back games, whereas Takehiro Tomiyasu starts while excelling in a run of games at right-back.
While Arsenal are targeting a fifth win in a row, Wolves are lodged in mid-table but have made themselves very tough to beat under impressive new manager Gary O'Neil - when VAR lets them. Follow all the action from Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!
Arsenal vs Wolves updates
Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Emirates Stadium
How to watch free highlights
Arsenal team news: Havertz dropped to bench
Wolves team news: Dawson back from ban
Score prediction
No snow to be seen here
14:59 , Marc Mayo
We've seen games up north postponed and - shock horror - Manchester United had to travel to Newcastle by bus because of the snow.
Still, freezing cold in north London today!
Here come the players!
14:57 , Marc Mayo
Wolves first in the tunnel as Max Kilman is joined by Martin Odegaard and Co.
The Gunners captain has a good chat with his mascot while goalkeepers David Raya and Jose Sa embrace,
The rainbow laces banner is out as the fans rise to their feet! Kick-off up next.
The countdown to kick-off is 🔛 pic.twitter.com/b0gbF5J8W2
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 2, 2023
Anti-VAR banner in the Wolves' end
14:53 , Marc Mayo
Few could blame Wolves for being against video referees after their last-gasp defeat to Fulham on Monday night!
Throwback: Granit Xhaka bids farewell in 5-0 win vs Wolves
14:51 , Marc Mayo
What a final day of the season this was for the Gunners.
Granit gives us lift-off 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BaDYKz59BR
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 29, 2023
History is not in Wolves' favour
14:49 , Marc Mayo
Wolves have only scored once in their last four matches against Arsenal, losing on each occasion.
Arsenal vs Wolves | Countdown to kick-off
14:45 , Marc Mayo
Those Arsenal training tops are proper snazzy, aren't they?
Let's talk about six
14:41
This season has seen the birth of Arsenal's dangerous front six, as traditional attackers Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz form up with Martin Odegaard in Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3 formation.
Simon wrote about the joy of six ahead of today's game.
A busy day in the Premier League
14:36 , Marc Mayo
This is where all the title race action will happen today.
In the other 3pm kick-offs, Burnley and Sheffield United are set for a tense relegation duel.
Your weekend starts now 🙌 pic.twitter.com/brnKkaLwZn
— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2023
Arsenal vs Wolves | Countdown to kick-off
14:31
We have just half an hour to go until this game gets underway in north London!
The warm-ups are in full flow...
Video preview
14:25 , Marc Mayo
Get the lowdown on why Mikel Arteta has picked his team with Simon at the ground.
"Arsenal need to pick that lock and maybe Leandro Trossard can do that"
📽️ @sr_collings discusses the Gunners' team news as Kai Havertz is dropped to the bench
LIVE: https://t.co/FK1DlnDE7d#ARSWOL | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/McWY8tMi4S
— Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 2, 2023
Mikel Arteta backs VAR to be a success
14:20 , Marc Mayo
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told the Premier League to persevere with the use of VAR and believes it can be a success in the future.
Arteta said: “No, I think we can improve it and we are trying to do that.
“All those things that are happening I think are probably necessary to improve it and we have to take it that way. It has been a big change.
“Technology is taking a huge responsibility in games and it needs time. If we use it the right way, we are listening to people, we are open, we are humble and we are trying to be constructive, I think we will get to a really, really good place.”
Wolves swap out four players
14:15 , Marc Mayo
As expected, Rayan Ait-Nouri misses out with an ankle injury.
Hugo Bueno is in at left-back while Santiago Bueno drops to the bench.
Four changes in total as Boubacar Traore, Tommy Doyle and Craig Dawson enter the XI.
4️⃣ Four changes from #FULWOL
➡️ Dawson, H. Bueno, Doyle & Traore into the XI
💥 Hwang and Cunha lead the line
How we line-up to face @Arsenal.
🐺📋 @AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/4ZSeJ7yjzG
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 2, 2023
One change for Arsenal
14:09 , Marc Mayo
Kai Havertz may have scored in back-to-back games but he's back on the bench today!
Leandro Trossard gets the nod in midfield for Arsenal, who keep Ben White among the substitutes too.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
One change from Wednesday night - Trossard comes in for Havertz
COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/68quVtkgXw
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 2, 2023
Wolves team news is in
14:05 , Marc Mayo
Wolves XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Bellegarde, Traore, Doyle, H. Bueno; Hwang, Cunha
Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S. Bueno, Silva, Kalajdzic, Sarabia, Chirewa, Whittingham, Hubner
How Arsenal line up
14:00 , Marc Mayo
Arsenal XI: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Subs: Ramsdale, White, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Nelson, Havertz, Nketiah
Team news up next!
13:54 , Marc Mayo
We're about to get the two starting line-ups with just an hour to go until kick-off...
📍 #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/rK9FI1RN6z
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 2, 2023
Gary O'Neil relishing underdog status
13:53 , Marc Mayo
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil wants his team to take heart from earlier wins over Tottenham and Man City for today's game.
He said: “I always go into games confident. I go into games extremely confident, but also realistic in how we need to approach them.
"I know we have played Manchester City at home, we’ve played Tottenham, who had a few key players missing on that day, Manchester City had a couple missing and we were pretty much at full strength in them, so it’s a slight shift in that because we’re the ones who have suffered a few suspensions and injuries.
“We go there with slightly less numbers than we would usually have, but what an incredible opportunity for us to go to a tough place, and I’m really looking forward to taking the lads to a real tough place and see where we can go.”
Ben White contract talks near conclusion
13:46
Arsenal are hopeful of tying down Ben White to a new contract.
The Gunners are in talks with the defender which are progressing well, leading to optimism that a deal will be struck.
White has been in fine form for Arsenal ever since they splashed out £50million to sign him from Brighton in the summer of 2021.
Martin Odegaard sends Arsenal fans message in programme notes
13:41
"This time of year is so important in the Premier League. You cannot afford to switch off for a single day in December – it’s so intense.
"I love it, to be honest. It gets tighter and tighter and the main thing is to win the games and get the points, however you can do it. You have to put yourself in that position to be able to fight at the top at the end of the season, and this is the time of year you can do that.
"In December especially, there is no time at all to think about anything other than football!
"Players will get tired at all teams, so it’s about being mentally strong. Who copes with it best will be rewarded. So we need to make sure we recover well, prepare well, rest when we can, keep our focus and push every day.
"Then when it comes to matchday, make it all count."
Arsenal food bank open at the ground
13:36
A great initiative at Emirates Stadium today as Arsenal link up with Islington food bank for donations.
Tinned goods, foods such as pasta and Christmas treats can be handed in to the stall on the podium level, adjacent to the Tony Adams statue at the North East corner of the ground
Arsenal vs Wolves | Countdown to kick-off
13:30
We have 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes begins in north London.
Team news is set to land at the top of the hour.
Taking on the league leaders.#COYW pic.twitter.com/270iC8gZjp
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 2, 2023
Why Arsenal should spend on Bukayo Saka back-up over Gabriel Jesus rival
13:25
Arsenal are linked with signing a new striker in January, but Simon has written ahead of today's game why a back-up for Bukayo Saka would be shrewd business.
Throwback: Bukayo Saka scores first Arsenal goal at Molineux
13:21
Back in the curious Covid-ridden times of 2020.
A solid shift at Molineux today! 😤
📺 Here's the best of the action from #WOLARS 👇 pic.twitter.com/MjfQ6twXWO
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2020
Head-to-head record
13:15 , Marc Mayo
The Gunners are on a four-game winning run in this fixture, which has not produced a draw in over four years.
Arsenal wins: 68
Wolves wins: 32
Draws: 28
Arsenal vs Wolves match odds
13:08 , Marc Mayo
Arsenal: 1/5
Wolves: 10/1
Draw: 4/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Score prediction
13:00
Wolves certainly have the ability to catch the Gunners out on an off-day but this is the sort of moment Arsenal have to perform in.
Backing up a big win in Europe with another statement in the Premier League would send a big message to their rivals - yet they may find a far more stubborn defence in their way on Saturday afternoon.
Arsenal to win 2-1.
What we think for the Wolves line-up
12:55
Predicted Wolves XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Gomes; Semedo, Bellegarde, Lemina, Doyle, Jonny; Hwang, Cunha
Early Wolves team news
12:51
Pedro Neto is not fit in time for Wolves as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Craig Dawson will return from suspension but Joao Gomes is banned, and Rayan Ait-Nouri is also out with an ankle knock.
Our Arsenal line-up prediction
12:46 , Our Arsenal line-up prediction
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Early Arsenal team news
12:41
Kai Havertz came into the starting line-up against Lens and backed up his winner over Brentford with another goal, meaning he will likely keep his spot in the XI.
Despite a busy fixture schedule, it is difficult to see Arteta rotating his team too much having been able to take Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice off early in midweek.
Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are not yet near a return with Fabio Vieira recently added to their absentee list after groin surgery.
How to watch free highlights
12:34 , Marc Mayo
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised due to the Saturday 3pm blackout.
Free highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time with BBC One's Match of the Day scheduled for 10.25pm later that evening.
Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE!
12:25 , Marc Mayo
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Arsenal vs Wolves!
The Gunners can go four points clear atop the Premier League table today with a win in this 3pm GMT kick-off at Emirates Stadium.
Simon Collings is our man at the ground to provide expert analysis and player ratings, with Marc Mayo on the blog's play-by-play calls.
Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction!