Arsenal vs Wolfsburg LIVE! Women’s Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Arsenal vs Wolfsburg - LIVE!

A place in the Women’s Champions League final is on the line tonight as Arsenal host Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in Germany, leaving the semi-final tie perfectly in the balance heading into the second leg.

Arsenal continue to battle a huge injury list, with Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema among their stars forced to watch on from the touchline. The WSL title looks to be out of reach for Jonas Eidevall’s side, but there is still the opportunity to make this a historic season should Arsenal add European glory to their Conti Cup success.

Wolfsburg were knocked out in the last-four by Barcelona a year ago and will be looking to set up a chance for revenge, with the Spanish side waiting in the final for whoever comes out on top tonight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

Arsenal vs Wolfsburg latest news

Kick-off: 5:45pm BST, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: DAZN YouTube

Arsenal team news: Lengthy injury list

Wolfsburg team news: Popp set to return

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Wolfsburg

Get yourself in the mood...

15:43 , Matt Verri

Watch this to get ready for tonight! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/S2K8ZiqF4n — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 1, 2023

Wolfsburg team news

15:37 , Matt Verri

Alexandra Popp is set to return for a Wolfsburg after coming through training with no issues, in a big boost for the visitors. She missed the first leg with an Achilles injury.

Lena Lattwein and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek remain out though.

Arsenal team news

15:31 , Matt Verri

The Gunners have been incredibly unlucky on the injury front this season.

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are all out long-term with ACL injuries, while captain Kim Little will also not play again this season after suffering a hamstring issue.

Story continues

Caitlin Foord is out with a similar problem, but Lina Hurtig is expected to be available.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolfsburg

15:26 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live via sports streaming service DAZN, with kick-off at 5:45pm BST.

Live stream: The DAZN website is showing the game online and a free stream for the match will also be available to view live via DAZN’s YouTube channel.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

15:20 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Wolfsburg!

Huge, huge night coming up at the Emirates Stadium. It’s the second leg of this Women’s Champions League semi-final tie, and all to play for after a 2-2 draw in Germany.

Barcelona are waiting in the final for whoever comes through tonight - not the easiest of opponents.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:45pm BST. Stay with us!