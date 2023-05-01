Arsenal vs Wolfsburg live stream: How can I watch Women’s Champions League for FREE on TV in UK today?

(REUTERS)

Arsenal are one game off qualifying for the Women’s Champions League final.

The Gunners drew 2-2 away in Germany last week and now welcome Wolfsburg to the Emirates Stadium as they look to join Barcelona in the final.

Jonas Eidevall’s side produced a stirring comeback to seize the initiative.

All to play for in north London later today, expect entertainment. The German side dominated much of the first leg and do still have the quality to come back.

Here’s how to follow the action.

Where to wath Arsenal vs Wolfsburg

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live via sports streaming service DAZN, with kick-off at 5:45pm BST.

Live stream: The DAZN website is showing the game online and a free stream for the match will also be available to view live via DAZN’s YouTube channel.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.