Is Arsenal vs West Ham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Arsenal resume their Premier League title challenge as the Gunners host West Ham tonight at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side earned a 1-1 draw at Liverpool before Christmas but the Reds returned to top spot with their win against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Arsenal are unbeaten at the Emirates in the league this season - winning their last five in a row - but now welcome a West Ham side who knocked them out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

David Moyes’s side beat Manchester United 2-0 on their last outing and face a reunion with former captain Declan Rice following back-to-back Premier League victories.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the festive Premier League fixture.

When is Arsenal vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Thursday 28 December at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Arsenal will be without the suspended Kai Havertz, who picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Liverpool. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey remain out.

Nayef Aguerd is a doubt for West Ham after missing the win against Manchester United while Michail Antonio remains out with a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Johnson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Prediction

Arsenal continue their strong home form to return to the top of the table. Arsenal 2-1 West Ham