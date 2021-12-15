Is Arsenal vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
West Ham United will go looking for their first away victory in the Premier League since the end of October, when they head to Arsenal on Wednesday.
The Hammers are unbeaten in three recently in the top flight, but it’s three without victory on the road too and they are yet to beat a top-half team this term.
Arsenal will provide stern opposition having won four straight home matches themselves, but off-pitch disciplinary matters concerning now-former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be an unwelcome distraction for Mikel Arteta’s side.
The Gunners can go fourth above West Ham if they take the points.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at the Emirates Stadium.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 December, 2021.
Where can I watch it?
The match will broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Bernd Leno remains a doubt for the Gunners but the big issue for them is the club-enforced absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker has been stripped of the club captaincy and will not be considered for selection for this game after a disciplinary breach.
West Ham continue to battle defensive absences, with Kurt Zouma, Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks all sidelined for David Moyes. Aaron Cresswell should be ready to return at left-back, however.
Predicted line-ups
ARS - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Lacazette
WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio
Odds
Arsenal 5/4
Draw 27/10
West Ham 12/5
Prediction
The Hammers to respond to the heat in the race for European spots and claim a well-deserved point. Arsenal 2-2 West Ham.
