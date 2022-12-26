Arsenal vs West Ham: Score and latest updates from the Emirates

Arsenal manager Mikel - Action Images via Reuters

The thoughts of West Ham manager David Moyes

“I think the best time to face Arsenal was about three years ago! Since Mikel Arteta has come in he has done a brilliant job, got them going, won a couple of trophies and gone against the grain a bit where people might have thought it wouldn’t happen. As a manager, to have players who then go into management and do well is a great thrill.

“Mikel was always someone who has had a really good career, he’s worked under Arsene Wenger as well who would have given him a great idea of how things work at Arsenal Football Club. He’s worked under Pep Guardiola, who arguably could be the best managers certainly in this period.

Antonio past fit

David Moyes would have been left with a real headache if Mikel Antonio's claf injury had kept him out tonight but West Ham's main man is fit to start.

One man who is certainly out is Kurt Zouma after knee surgery. Vladimir Coufal starts as a result with Thilo Kehrer likely to slide into centre-back to partner Craig Dawson.

Nketiah starts

As expected, Arteta turns to Eddie Nketiah tonight with Gabriel Jesus out injured. There's also a start for Keiran Tierney in the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Worth noting that William Saliba also starts at the hearts of the Arsenal defence despite being on the bench for France in the World Cup final only eight days ago.

Team news - West Ham

Team news - Arsenal

Introducing our starting XI…



🇫🇷 William Saliba starts

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Kierantierney1 at left back

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 in attack



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/KpytsFQ9wF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2022

Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have lost just two of their past 28 Premier League games against West Ham (W21, D5).

The Hammers have lost 11 of their last 12 league away matches against the Gunners, the exception being a 2-0 victory on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 season.

This will be a third meeting between the two sides on Boxing Day. Arsenal won the previous two: 1-0 at home in 1998 and 3-1 away in 2013.

Not pretty reading for West Ham fans but what they would give to see their side buck those trends tonight.

Words from Mikel Arteta

It’s been an unusual period obviously with the World Cup, but a period as well that we have used well to train on certain things that we needed to train, and to spend some time on certain players that haven’t been with their national teams. Now everybody is back apart from Saliba who’s going to be back tomorrow hopefully, so let’s crack on to the second part of the season which is going to be interesting and intense, and we’re really looking forward to it.

We need to do that on the pitch. We have talked a lot about it, and we know the importance of starting strong again. We’re playing at home, it’s a very special day in the Premier League historically - a very special family day to play football. It’s an incredible atmosphere [on Boxing Day] and we want to make the most out of it.

Good evening

... and welcome to the Emirates as league leaders Arsenal get their Premier League campaign back underway following the international break.

West Ham are the side who travel to north London this evening and do so a full 23 points behind Arsenal in the table down in 16th place.

It has been 15 years since Arsenal last topped the Premier League table at Christmas and they do so this season with a title firmly at the forefront of their minds.

They have the chance to go eight points clear of Manchester City - albeit temporarily - with a win this evening and Mikel Arteta is not shying away from the reality that his side have a huge chance of lifting the trophy come season’s end.

A 2-0 win over Wolves sent the Gunners into the World Cup break with a smile but they come out of it with some questions to answer.

Most pertinently, how will Gabriel Jesus be replaced at the spearhead of their attack? The Brazilian will be out for a significant period following a knee injury in Qatar, placing huge pressure on the shoulders of young Eddie Nketiah.

As for West Ham, this game marks a significant point in their season as well. David Moyes’ side need to start moving away from the drop zone and fast after a poor start to the season.

Back-to-back league losses to Leicester and Crystal Palace sent Moyes into the break with plenty to think about and he could well see his side in the bottom three come the new year should they trip up over the festive period.

They have taken just one point from their last five Premier League away matches and boast a mere three top-flight goals on the road all season long.

That doesn’t bode well against an Arsenal side who have conceded a mere 11 goals all season.

Full team news and build up from 7pm.