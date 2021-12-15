Arsenal vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

West Ham manager David Moyes will take charge of his 600th Premier League game on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

West Ham United will be keen to take advantage of Manchester United’s match being postponed this midweek, but to open up a four-point gap down to fifth they’ll need to win at Arsenal.

It’s certainly not out of the question given the Hammers beat Chelsea recently and are two places and two points above the Gunners, but David Moyes’ team haven’t actually won an away Premier League match against a top-half team yet this season.

Regardless, they have held a top-four place for several weeks now and are the more in-form team of the two, despite Arsenal returning to winning ways at the weekend against Southampton.

The Gunners can jump up into fourth themselves if they win - and they have been victorious in their last four league games on home soil.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 December, 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Bernd Leno remains a doubt for the Gunners but the big issue for them is the club-enforced absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker has been stripped of the club captaincy and will not be considered for selection for this game after a disciplinary breach.

West Ham continue to battle defensive absences, with Kurt Zouma, Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks all sidelined for David Moyes. Aaron Cresswell should be ready to return at left-back, however.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Lacazette

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Odds

Arsenal 5/4

Draw 27/10

West Ham 12/5

Prediction

The Hammers to respond to the heat in the race for European spots and claim a well-deserved point. Arsenal 2-2 West Ham.

