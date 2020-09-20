Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Reece James and Kurt Zouma scored for Chelsea against Brighton (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea host the champions Liverpool in the pick of the games in the second weekend of the new Premier League campaign.

Frank Lampard’s side were heavily beaten by Jurgen Klopp’s outfit after the restart at Anfield, with the Reds triumphing three times out of four meetings between the sides last season.

The Blues will continue to showcase their array of attacking talent acquired in the transfer market, with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz set to feature once more.

The Reds, meanwhile, made a statement of their own in the market by striking a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game:

View photos Reece James and Kurt Zouma scored for Chelsea against BrightonPOOL/AFP via Getty Images More

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm BST at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 20 September.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, and subscribers can also stream the game in real time on the Sky Sports App and website. Coverage begins at 4pm following Newcastle vs Brighton.

What is the team news?

Frank Lampard must decide whether to start with Kepa Arrizabalaga or Willy Caballero. Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are out. Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp revealed that there are no new injury concerns for the champions.

View photos Mohamed Salah is in fine form already this seasonGetty More

Predicted line-ups:

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Werner, Mount

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds:

Chelsea: 9/4

Draw: 21/10

Liverpool: 11/10

Prediction:

Chelsea caused the Reds as many problems as almost any side last season, that said the Reds still ended up on the winning side in three of the four meetings. Mohamed Salah’s ruthless streak should mask any more vulnerability at the back, notably displayed by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. The Blues’ attacking talent should give them a chance and a switch to a back three/five will likely make this more of a cagier affair. 1-1.