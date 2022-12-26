Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Said Benrahma converts penalty

The Premier League’s Boxing Day action concludes with leaders Arsenal welcoming West Ham to the Emirates as both teams get their domestic campaigns back up and running. The big question is whether Mikel Arteta’s Gunners can maintain the form that put them five points clear of Manchester City at Christmas time.

Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury whilst playing for Brazil could prove costly for Arsenal and the striker isn’t expected to feature this evening although they are boosted by the returns of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

West Ham have similar but worse problems as both of their main strikers, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca, are nursing injuries leaving David Moyes under-resourced at the front of the pitch which should play into Arsenal’s favour.

Victory would send Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the table whilst the Hammers could draw further away from the relegation zone by collecting three points of their own.

Follow all the action from the final Premier League outing on Boxing Day below, following the conclusion of Aston Villa vs Liverpool:

Arsenal vs West Ham

The Gunners take on the Hammers in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm, live on Prime Video

27’ GOAL! Benrahma stays cool to put it down the middle as West Ham take the lead (ARS 0-1 WHU)

25’ PENALTY WEST HAM! Bowen goes down in the box after Saliba dives in (ARS 0-0 WHU)

5’ NO GOAL! Saka strike ruled out for offside after slight touch in build up (ARS 0-0 WHU)

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is recovering from a knee injury but William Saliba starts after World Cup

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio

Arsenal FC 0 - 1 West Ham United FC

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: That goal is just West Ham’s fourth away goal of the season and it’s a big one. They now have something to hold onto although it’s too early for the Hammers to go into their shell.

Arsenal are behind and will need to fight back if they want to get something out of this game.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 West Ham (Benrahma, 27’)⚽️

20:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Said Benrahma bangs his penalty straight down the middle and West Ham take the lead against the run of play!

That goal could have big ramifications on the table if Arsenal fail to respond.

Penalty to West Ham!

20:28 , Michael Jones

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

24 mins: Craig Dawson flicks the ball down the right side of the pitch and gets the ball up to Michail Antonio. He spins away from William Saliba and slides the ball inside to Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen dribbles into the box and is clipped by the lunging Saliba which throws him off his stride. Bowen goes down and the referee points to the spot.

VAR is taking a look though.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:25 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Chance! Ramsdale throws the ball up to Granit Xhaka who shifts it up the pitch and sends Eddie Nketiah sprinting in behind.

The striker carries the ball to the edge of the box and shoots but Thilo Kehrer is back in time to leap in front of the effort and get the block in.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:24 , Michael Jones

20 mins: West Ham will be happy that the game is still level. Arsenal have piled on the pressure but have lacked a ruthless edge in front of goal.

Aaron Cresswell swings a corner into the box that gets cleared as far as Said Benrahma. He cuts to the right and fizzes and right-footed effort at goal that doesn’t cause too many problems for Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:22 , Michael Jones

17 mins: An Arsenal corner comes swinging into the box and Fabianski is quickly off his line to boot the punch the ball away.

Partey is first to it outside the box and nods it back into the middle but Antonio clears the danger before West Ham are awarded a free kick.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:19 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Arsenal don’t seem to have lost any of their edge due to the World Cup break. Martin Odegaard slips a dainty pass into the box for Granit Xhaka’s deep run but Xhaka’s first touch knocks the ball too close to Lukasz Fabianski who scoops up the ball.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:14 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Close! A lovely diagonal ball comes over to Michail Antonio who may not be fully fit just yet. He makes a run in between Ben White and William Saliba before cutting back onto his right foot.

The first touch is a little heavy and White manages to get across and boot the ball clear.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:11 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Arsenal are starting to take control of proceedings. They win a free kick deep in the West Ham final third but Gabriel Martinelli’s delivery is heading out by Michail Antonio.

It doesn’t get far though and Thomas Partey collects the loose ball to keep the pressure on West Ham.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:10 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Disallowed goal! Bukayo Saka meets a backheel from Eddie Nketiah inside the box and blasts one into the back of the net but the offside flag is up immediately and the goal gets chalked off.

Warning sign for West Ham.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Arsenal have seen more of the ball during these opening minutes with West Ham confident enough to show some physicality and desire to win it back in the middle of the pitch.

Kick off: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:03 , Michael Jones

West Ham get the match underway and boot the ball over to the right wing but Arsenal win the aerial ball and take control.

Martin Odegaard receives a pass in midfield then spins towards goal and floats one over to Gabriel Martinelli who fails to keep it in play.

Arsenal vs West Ham

19:58 , Michael Jones

The players head out onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle’s victory over Leicester earlier in the day means that the Gunners only have a four point lead going in to tonight’s match.

They can push that up to seven with a win though.

Arsenal vs West Ham

19:54 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah has 10 goals in his last 10 starts at home in all competitions. He starts for the Gunners tonight in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus who is recovering from a knee injury.

Moyes vs Arsenal

19:51 , Michael Jones

David Moyes has lost 17 away games in all competitions against Arsenal, more than against any other opponent.

Defeat would leave West Ham with 10 defeats from their first 16 Premier League games for the first time since the 2006/07 campaign.

Their solitary victory in eight previous Boxing Day matches was 4-1 at Swansea City in 2016.

Arsenal vs West Ham

19:48 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are the only side to have scored in every Premier League match this season, while they also have the joint-best defensive record.

That turnaround stems from the coaching of boss Mikel Arteta who, today, marks three years to the day since his first game as manager of Arsenal; a 1-1 Premier League draw at Bournemouth.

Arsenal vs West Ham

19:45 , Michael Jones

West Ham are in danger of losing four consecutive Premier League games in a season for the first time since the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 11 away league defeats in 2022 is their most in a calendar year since losing 12 in 2013. The Hammers have just one win and three goals from their seven away league fixtures this season.

Can Arsenal win the league this year?

19:42 , Michael Jones

Arsenal could equal a club record by winning their first seven Premier League home games in a season. They are on a run of nine straight home league victories dating back to last season.

The Gunners have won 10 Boxing Day home fixtures in a row and are unbeaten in 13 since losing to Nottingham Forest in 1987 and they are top of the table at Christmas for the first time since 2007.

However, they failed to win the title on each of the last five occasions that happened.

Arsenal vs West Ham

19:39 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have lost just two of their past 28 Premier League games against West Ham with 21 wins and five draws during that run.

The Hammers have lost 11 of their last 12 league away matches against the Gunners wit the exception being a 2-0 victory on the opening weekend of the 2015/16 season.

This match will also be a third meeting between the two sides on Boxing Day. Arsenal have won the previous two: 1-0 at home in 1998 and 3-1 away in 2013.

Arsenal vs West Ham

19:36 , Michael Jones

Reaction to come from Villa Park but the focus now switches to the last game of the day as Arsenal take on West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s side could end Boxing Day with an eight point lead over the Premier League champions, Manchester City, if they defeat West Ham tonight.

Here’s a reminder of the teams:

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio

FT Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

19:34 , Michael Jones

That victory means there are no changes in league position for either team. Liverpool remain sixth but are a couple of points better off than the start of the day whilst Aston Villa are 12th and still five points clear of the relegation zone.

FT Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

19:32 , Michael Jones

Stefan Bajcetic settled Liverpool’s nerves by adding a third goal 10 minutes from the end of the 90 to keep the Reds on track for a spot in the top four.

Full-time: Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

19:28 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Liverpool close out the victory and remain inside the top six. They’ve closed the gap on fifth placed Manchester United to just one point.

The Reds are 12 points behind leaders Arsenal but face the Gunners next time out.

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

19:26 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: John McGinn’s cross into the box takes a deflection and drops in between Ollie Watkins and Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool defender is the first to react and boots the ball clear which should ensure Liverpool take all the points from this game.

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

19:24 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There’s going to be four minutes of added time to play. The sting has finally gone out of Aston Villa’s play, that third goal took all the momentum away from the home side.

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

19:21 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Liverpool’s bench isn’t the most experienced but the youngsters being introduced will gain massive value in playing the final minutes of games like this.

Ben Doak comes on to replace Darwin Nunez.

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

19:16 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Liverpool are heading for three consecutive victories for the first time this season. They needed to win tonight to ease the pressure of reaching the top four and despite some key injuries in the box they’ve got the job done as it stands.

Six minutes plus added time to play.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool (Bajcetic, 81’)⚽️

19:15 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Game over! The ball comes over the top once more for Darwin Nunez who dinks it into the box and follows the ball to the byline before pulling it back into the middle of the box.

The substitute Stefan Bajcetic collects the ball, takes it around Robin Olsen and guides his shot into the back of the net.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

19:13 , Michael Jones

80 mins: In the final 10 minutes now and there are another couple of changes from Jurgen Klopp. Stefan Bajcetic and Joe Gomez come on to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

19:11 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Ouch! Aston Villa come down the left wing before whipping a cross into the far side of the box where Leon Bailey flings himself towards the ball.

He misses it and Andy Robertson gets it clear but lands on the Villa forward who stays down and needs some medical treatment.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

19:09 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Close! Joel Matip wins the ball on the edge of his own box then pokes it up to Mo Salah. Salah looks up and flicks a brilliant ball over to Darwin Nunez who bombs past Ezri Konsa and drives up to the box.

Nunez tries to complete the ball with a shot across goal but laces his effort wide of the far post!

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

19:06 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Alisson comes off his line to punch a cross into the box as far away as possible. Ollie Watkins holds his ground but sticks out an arm to make things uncomfortable for the goalkeeper and the referee judges that to be a foul.

Free kick to Liverpool.

Arsenal vs West Ham confirmed line-ups

19:04 , Michael Jones

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Introducing our starting XI…



🇫🇷 William Saliba starts

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Kierantierney1 at left back

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 in attack



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/KpytsFQ9wF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2022

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

19:03 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Liverpool need to take the sting out of Aston Villa’s play. They’ll preferably want to restore their two-goal advantage but will settle for a period of possession.

Ashley Young attempts to chest a cross back to Robin Olsen but gets his direction wrong and ends up putting the ball out of play.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

18:59 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Jurgen Klopp has seen enough and makes a couple of changes for Liverpool in the hopes of wrestling control back in midfield.

Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain go off with Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott brought on.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

18:58 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lucas Digne both took knocks on the edge of the Aston Villa box but the hosts come away with the ball.

The power up the pitch full of confidence know and pick out John McGinn in the middle of the box. He controls the ball and decides not to shoot when the chance arrives allowing Van Dijk to close him down and clear the danger.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (Watkins, 59’)⚽️

18:51 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Game on! The hosts have been the better team since the restart and now they’ve earned their rewards. After finding a bit of success on the left side of the pitch they change tactic and give the ball to Douglas Luiz.

He brings the ball through the inside right channel and lifts a cross over to the far post. Ollie Watkins keeps himself onside leaps above everyone else and nods the ball into the far corner!

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:51 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Liverpool are living dangerously. Aston Villa work the ball expertly into the box from the left and cut the ball back to Leon Bailey.

He eyes up another first time shot but miscues his effort once more and bobbles the shot wide of the target.

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:48 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Save! Lucas Digne brings the ball up the pitch and cuts in from the left wing before hooking a shot at goal and forcing Alisson into a diving stop to his left.

The Liverpool goalkeeper gets two hands to the ball and clings onto the effort.

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:45 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Off the woodwork! Liverpool clear an Aston Villa free kick and dink the ball over to Mo Salah who sweeps up the pitch. Salah drives into the left side of the box and tries to pick out the far bottom corner but is denied by Robin Olsen’s outstretched leg.

The ball bounces into Douglas Luiz who can do nothing to control the ball but the midfielder gets lucky when hid deflection hits the near post and bounces out of play.

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:42 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Watkins was only just offside after Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to push Liverpool’s defensive line high. It would have take Villa just 25 seconds to score had that one counted.

Chance! The home side are giving it a go. Lucas Digne is played out to the left wing and keeps the ball alive at the byline before cutting one inside to Emiliano Buendia.

Buendia shoots but drills his effort into the side netting.

Second half: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the game back underway and work it down the left wing.

Disallowed goal! Drama immediately after the restart as Villa nick the ball back and slide a through ball up to Ollie Watkins. He carries it into the box and guides his effort past Alisson’s outstretched arm nestling the ball into the bottom corner only for the offside flag to get raised.

HT Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:33 , Michael Jones

Still to come tonight: Arsenal host West Ham in the final Premier League game of Boxing Day this season. The Gunners are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The team news will be out in about half an hour or so before kick off for that one at 8pm.

HT Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have a comfortable lead at Villa Park thanks to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of Premier League top four

18:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to be within “punching distance” of the top four as he looks to mount a bid for Champions League football in the second half of the season.

Inconsistent results meant the Reds headed into the World Cup break in sixth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham – albeit with a match in hand – and a huge 15 adrift of leaders Arsenal.

But a run of eight wins in 10 fixtures prior to the cessation of the Premier League suggested they had ironed out those rogue results and – although their return to action saw the defence of their Carabao Cup end at the hands of Manchester City – Klopp has his eyes on a renewed battle.

Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:21 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: There goes the whistle to bring the first half to a close. Liverpool have a two-goal cushion against an Aston Villa side giving it a decent go.

If the home side can score first after the break then it’s very much game on.

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play before the half-time break.

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:17 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Lucas Digne gets clipped on the ankle by Joel Matip and winces in pain before limping away. That challenge caught him right on the back of his foot and hurt but the Villa defender is okay to play on.

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

18:14 , Michael Jones

40 mins: That second goal could be a killer for Aston Villa. The hosts have had their moments but haven’t been able to take any of them and Liverpool look hungry in the final third.

Villa just need to get to half-time without conceding another goal.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool (Van Dijk, 37’)⚽️

18:10 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Two for Liverpool! Trent Alexander-Arnold whips the ball into the penalty area this time and it pinballs around before breaking to Mo Salah at the back post.

He’s got his back to goal so lays the ball off to Virgil van Dijk who volleys a shot at goal. The ball takes a deflection off Ezri Konsa which wrongfoots Robin Olsen allowing it to sneak into the far bottom corner.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

18:10 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain brings the ball down the left wing for Liverpool and flicks a pass round the corner to get Nunez into the box. He cuts inside before searching for Salah at the far post.

The ball skips through the six-yard area but Mings beats Salah to the ball and pokes it behind.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

18:07 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Aston Villa are looking bright but they’re vulnerable on the counter-attack whilst playing with this high line. Jordan Henderson slips one down the line just as Ezri Konsa steps up to get ahead of Darwin Nunez.

Nunez carries the ball into the right side of the box and curls a cross over to Andy Robertson but Tyrone Mings turns the ball behind before the offside flag gets raised.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

18:03 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Chance! Liverpool’s clearance sees them boot the ball up the pitch and get Darwin Nunez in behind Ezri Konsa. Nunez watches the ball come over his own head and meets it on the volley.

The striker goes for goal but his effort is too soft and Robin Olsen gets safely in behind the ball.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

18:01 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Douglas Luiz makes a driving run down the inside right and seemingly gets clipped by a Thiago Alcantara tackle. The referee lets play go on and Liverpool get caught trying to play out from the back.

Lucas Digne goes down inside the box after a tackle from Trent Alexander-Arnold but the Reds manage to clear their lines after the penalty shout is waved away.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

17:58 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Darwin Nunez gets his first proper chance at goal but it’s a tricky one. He drifts into space in the middle of the box and meets a cross from the left with a looping header that goes wide.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

17:53 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Disallowed goal! Liverpool win a free kick over on the left wing. Trent Alexander-Arnold performs the dummy run before Andy Robertson swings one into the box.

Joel Matip just starts his run too soon and strays offside before meeting the cross and nodding the ball into the far corner. The assistant referee wastes no time in raising the flag.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

17:51 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Chance! When will Villa take their chance? John McGinn receives the ball in space over on the right side of pitch and whips over a beautiful cross.

Ollie Watkins gets in behind the Liverpool centre-halfs once again and powers a diving header into the deck where the ball bounces up nicely for Alisson to cling onto the ball.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

17:47 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Chance! It should be 1-1! The ball comes up to Watkins who works it over to the left wing where Buendia chases the ball down and keeps it in play.

He curls a cross into the box but sends it behind Watkins who’s continued his run. Buendia picks out Leon Bailey though who completely fumbles a first time shot and skews the ball wide.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

17:45 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Mo Salah now has five goals in his five most recent appearances against Aston Villa. Will Liverpool’s talisman add to his tally before the game is done?

The Reds are controlling the tempo of the match. Passing it slowly in midfield before sprinting forward quickly from the wings.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

17:41 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Save! Ollie Watkins makes another fine run through the lines as John McGinn dinks a chipped pass over the top. Watkins controls the ball and forces a sharp save out of Alisson before the offside flag goes up.

This has been a perfect start for Liverpool despite a couple of good chances for the hosts.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool (Salah, 5’)⚽️

17:37 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Liverpool lead! Andy Robertson’s corner kick is cleared out of the penalty area but drops to Trent Alexander-Arnold who floats the ball back into the right side of the box where Robertson has gotten himself back onside.

The Liverpool left-back brings the ball under control then squares it over to Mo Salah who turns it home for an easy tap-in.

Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool

17:37 , Michael Jones

4 mins: At the other end of the pitch Andy Robertson brings the ball down the wing before curling a pass into the penalty area. Darwin Nunez arrives but lets the ball run through towards Mo Salah.

Lucas Digne beats him to the ball and sends it behind for a corner shortly after Tyrone Mings and Robin Olsen collide with each other.

The centre-back lands awkwardly on his knee and needs some treatment.

Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool

17:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Liverpool lose the ball over on their left wing and it gets squirted over to Emiliano Buendia in the middle of the Reds’ final third.

Buendia flicks the ball over the top as Ollie Watkins forces his way in between Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. The Villa forward shoots and forces a low stop out of Alisson Becker.

Kick off: Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool

17:32 , Michael Jones

Before kick off there is a round of applause for 1966 World Cup winner George Cowen who passed away earlier this month. The players all take the knee then Aston Vill get the match started at Villa Park.

Robertson to overtake Baines?

17:27 , Michael Jones

Andy Robertson is level with Leighton Baines as the defender with the most assists in Premier League history. They both have 53 but Robertson could go ahead of the former Everton man this evening.

A hotstreak for Salah

17:24 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last four starts against Aston Villa in all competitions. Is five from five on the cards today?

Emery vs Klopp

17:21 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery’s only triumph in seven fixtures as a manager against Jurgen Klopp in all competitions was Sevilla’s 3-1 victory versus Liverpool in the 2016 Europa League final.

Can the Aston Villa boss finally get the better of his counterpart once again?

Will Klopp match Poch’s record?

17:18 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are looking to win three top-flight fixtures in a row for the first time this season. If they do so Jurgen Klopp would match Mauricio Pochettino’s Premier League record of five wins from as many Boxing Day fixtures as a manager.

What do we want to see from the Premier League restart?

17:15 , Michael Jones

A strange new sequence in the Premier League season will begin on Boxing Day, as the top flight returns after a month-long pause.

Domestic action was put on hold due to the Qatar World Cup, and there is no rest for the stars of that tournament, as the Premier League restarts on Monday 26 December – just a few days after we saw Carabao Cup action play out.

Arsenal have a five-point lead atop the table, with defending champions Manchester City gunning for the Gunners, while Newcastle are flying high in third.

Elsewhere, West Ham and Everton are struggling stalwarts of the division. But what next? Below, we look at what we want to happen, more so than what we think will happen...

What do we want to see from the Premier League restart?

Will Liverpool emulate Manchester United?

17:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won five consecutive Boxing Day games by an aggregate score of 15-0 since a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in 2013.

They can equal the top-flight record for most successive Boxing Day clean sheets: six by Manchester United from 1996 to 2001.

Boxing Day voodoo

17:05 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have lost an unrivalled seven Boxing Day home games in the Premier League. Can they break their curse tonight?

Unai Emery to discuss World Cup celebrations with Aston Villa goalkeeper

17:00 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has said he will speak to goalkeeper Emi Martinez about his celebrations following Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

Martinez saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman in the shoot-out showdown with France in the final, and pulled off a last-gasp save to keep out Randal Kolo Muani in extra time, but the 30-year-old has come into the spotlight following some of his celebrations.

Martinez has not yet returned to training since the World Cup as he enjoys a period of rest, but despite being proud of his achievements, Emery admits he will have a word with him when he gets back.

Emery to discuss World Cup celebrations with Argentina and Villa keeper Martinez

A poor start for Liverpool

16:55 , Michael Jones

Liverpool, in sixth, are outside the top four on Christmas Day for the first time since 2015/16 when Jurgen Klopp had been manager for only two months.

The Reds have dropped 20 points in their 14 league matches this season. They only dropped 22 points in the whole of 2021/22.

Will Villa win again?

16:50 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have won three of their last four league matches, including both under Unai Emery. They had only managed two victories in their final 15 attempts under Steven Gerrard (five draws, eight defeats).

The midlands side can also earn three consecutive Premier League home wins in a season for the first time since a run of four from August to October 2007.

Unai Emery ‘excited’ about plans to bolster Aston Villa’s squad in January

16:45 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits he is more than happy with his current squad but is “excited” about their plans for the January transfer window as he aims to bolster his pack.

The upcoming transfer window will be Emery’s first opportunity to bring new players in since he replaced Steven Gerrard, who was sacked in October.

Although Emery has highlighted the importance of freshening up his side, he does not want to lose focus on upcoming games against Liverpool and Tottenham before any business can be done, and he has underlined the significance of those who will have a part to play over the next week.

Unai Emery ‘excited’ about plans to bolster Aston Villa’s squad in January

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

16:40 , Michael Jones

The solitary previous Boxing Day league fixture between these teams was Liverpool’s 2-1 away victory in 2001. Will they repeat that performance or can Villa shock the Reds today?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team changes

16:38 , Michael Jones

It’s been a while since Aston Villa had a competitive outing and as such Unai Emery has made four changes to his starting XI. Ashley Young starts at right back in place of Matty Cash with Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey up top.

Robin Olsen starts in goal ahead of Emi Martinez.

Jurgen Klopp makes six changes to the Liverpool team that lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last time out. Alisson returns in goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk joining Joel Matip and Andy Robertson in defence.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho bolster the midfield whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts alongside Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool line-ups

16:30 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa XI: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Aston Villa XI: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool. 👊

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain

🟢 #AVLLIV TEAM NEWS 🟢



Here’s how we line-up to face Aston Villa this evening 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2022

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

16:25 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have lost eight of the nine most recent league meetings between these two teams with the exception being an extraordinary 7-2 home victory in October 2020.

Liverpool’s only other defeat in their past 21 Premier League visits to Villa Park came in May 2011. They have won here 14 times, drawn four times and lost twice in that run.

Domestic football back with a bang as Man City edge Liverpool in Carabao Cup thriller

16:20 , Michael Jones

It is a moot point how many of the world’s best managers are found at the World Cup these days but two of the finest were found in the Carabao Cup, shifting attention back to domestic duty in typically compelling fashion. This is not the trophy Pep Guardiola has admitted he needs to complete his time at Manchester City. But, while he dreams of the Champions League, he moved closer to a record fifth League Cup, eliminating the holders Liverpool FC and beating his old nemesis Jurgen Klopp.

It was the night the club game returned with a vengeance, wresting the attention from its international counterpart, suggesting the standards can be higher here, illustrating that many of the sport’s finest forwards were not seen in Qatar in the last month. Three of them scored, in Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah, though the match-winner was the only World Cup quarter-finalist to start, in Nathan Ake.

Arguably the evening’s outstanding figure was one of the World Cup’s great underachievers, in Kevin de Bruyne, who set up City’s first and third goals. Having controversially, if correctly, deemed Belgium too old to succeed in Qatar, he looks likelier to secure silverware in the colours of his club.

Domestic football back with a bang as Man City edge Liverpool in Carabao Cup thriller

Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction

16:15 , Michael Jones

A tricky Boxing Day clash for Liverpool, who need wins quickly to launch themselves up the table, against a Villa side who have been brought some stability since Unai Emery’s arrival.

Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

16:10 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Ings, Bunedia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carva

What is the team news?

16:05 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa No 1 Emiliano Martinez will be unavailable, Emery confirmed, as he is given an extended period of rest following his World Cup exploits and celebrations in Argentina. Robin Olsen will deputise, while the match also comes too soon for Jacob Ramsey as he looks to recover from a hamstring injury.

James Milner picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to City and will miss another return to a former club, but both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to return to the fray.

Roberto Firmino’s availability is thought to 50-50 due to a calf issue, but Alisson Becker is expected to return in goal.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

16:00 , Michael Jones

The game will be played at 5:30pm GMT on Monday 26th December at Villa Park.

This and all other Boxing Day fixtures will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

15:45 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Boxing Day’s Premier League action. There are two more matches kicking off this evening as Aston Villa welcome Liverpool before Arsenal host West Ham in the late kick off.

Villa have won three of their last five matches and were starting to produce helpful results under new boss Unai Emery before the World Cup break hit. The midlands side are up to 12th in the table but could end the day inside the top-10 should they defeat Liverpool and other results go there way.

Liverpool’s priority is to catch up with the top four teams before potentially mounting a title challenge if they are mathematically in with a shout during the final third of the season. Their recovery starts this evening and Jurgen Klopp will feel that three points against Villa is an absolute must.

We’ll have all the build and coverage for this evening’s late games with kick off for the first match coming at 5.30pm.