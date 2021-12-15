Arsenal 0-0 West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs West Ham - LIVE!

Mikel Arteta’s side welcome West Ham to the Emirates, looking to focus on events on the pitch after a week of upheaval at the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be involved tonight, after he was stripped of the captaincy following his recent disciplinary breach which has left his Arsenal future in doubt.

The Gunners need to focus though, as it’s a huge match in the battle for a top four position. Arsenal have come up short in a number of away games this season, but at home they have been largely impressive.

A win tonight would take them above West Ham and into the top four, with Man United’s midweek match being postponed.

David Moyes’ side secured the three points against Chelsea recently, but apart from that it’s been a somewhat stumbling run. Defeat to Wolves and draws against Brighton and Burnley have stalled their progress, and they will be looking for an improved performance tonight to cement themselves in fourth place.

With Simon Collings and Jack Rosser at the Emirates, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Arsenal vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport

Arsenal team news: Aubameyang not in squad

West Ham team news: Cresswell misses out again

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 West Ham

20:04

4 mins: Odegaard drifting out to the right wing. He tries a big switch across to Tierney, but Coufal can intercept that easily.

Definite attempt from the hosts to push up without the ball, but West Ham look relatively comfortable playing it around at the back.

20:02

2 mins: Arsenal looking to press high early on, good pressure from Lacazette and Fabianski very nearly gets caught out.

The former Gunners keeper just about sends it long in time, as the Frenchman came charging in.

KICK-OFF!

20:00

West Ham get us underway at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta knows plenty about David Moyes... let’s see if it helps the Gunners tonight.

19:57

Players out onto the pitch. Nearly time to get this London derby up and running!

19:52

Just under ten minutes to go until kick-off.

West Ham have delivered in plenty of big games already this season, while Arsenal certainly have not. Will that pattern continue again tonight or can Mikel Arteta’s side earn a really important three points?

Warm-ups almost done...

19:47

Arsenal certainly look the part...

19:40

Moyes' 600th game as a Premier League manager...

19:36 , Matt Verri

“600 games is a lot in the Premier League, and only a few managers have got there. It’s a big moment, but it will be even bigger if we get the three points tonight,” Moyes says.

“Being fourth at this time of year isn’t the most important thing. If we’re fourth at the end of the season, it will be an incredible achievement.

“The challenge for those positions is really strong, and Arsenal are certainly one of those teams.”

All to play for...

19:32 , Matt Verri

Big night for both teams tonight. If Arsenal win, they move above West Ham and up to fourth in the table.

But if David Moyes’ side can come away from the Emirates with victory, they will have solidified their place in the top four and put a gap of five points between them and the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's thoughts...

19:24 , Matt Verri

The Arsenal boss is asked how long Aubameyang will be out of the squad - he’s in no mood to give a clear answer.

“For now he’s not involved in the squad, and I want to focus on the game,” Arteta says.

Doesn’t look like the striker will be back in favour anytime soon...

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:20 , Matt Verri

"Arsenal looked really good for 70 minutes against Southampton, so no surprise Arteta has decided to stick with that team."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts from the Emirates.



No Cresswell once again

19:12 , Matt Verri

He’s been out since West Ham played Man City at the end of November, and Cresswell is missing once again tonight.

Masuaku continues in his absence... he scored that bizarre winner against Chelsea.

At The Emirates where there's one change from Burnley, Fornals coming in for Benrahma.



Arteta sticks with same team

19:08 , Matt Verri

It’s the side that lost to Everton, but it’s also the side that beat Southampton.

Who knows what kind of performance the Arsenal starting lineup will produce tonight!

WEST HAM LINEUP

19:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Alese, Ashby, Kral, Noble, Okoflex, Blasic, Yarmolenko, Benrahma

ARSENAL LINEUP

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Lacazette

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

18:45

It’s not just Arsenal men in action tonight, too!

The women’s team face Hoffenheim in their bid to qualify for the Champions League knockouts.

18:38

We’re all set to go ahead here tonight - but the same cannot be said of Burnley and Watford.

Their game has been called off at the last minute due to a Hornets Covid outbreak.

In the other matches, Crystal Palace host Southampton and Brighton face Wolves.

Stage is set...

18:28 , Matt Verri

Prediction

18:22 , Matt Verri

West Ham have performed best when under the most pressure, as seen in wins over Liverpool and Chelsea.

That’s the opposite of how Arsenal have fared. Still, these two sides could well cancel each other out at the Emirates.

Arsenal 1-1 West Ham

18:13 , Matt Verri

West Ham could remain without Aaron Cresswell tonight. The full-back was forced off at Manchester City with a back issue and has not been able to play since. Ben Johnson (hamstring), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Kurt Zouma (thigh) and Ryan Fredericks (groin) all out.

The Hammers boss was unable to say whether Cresswell would be able to feature against the Gunners.

“We’re hoping Cressy’s got a chance and we’re pushing hard for him to be ready for the game,” Moyes said.

Arsenal team news

18:05 , Matt Verri

Aubameyang was left out of the win over Southampton on Saturday and will not be considered for selection by Mikel Arteta once again tonight, having lost the Arsenal captaincy.

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) missed the Everton and Southampton clashes but could make his comeback to replace Gabriel Martinelli, if deemed fit enough.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham

17:55 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate. Coverage begins at 7pm GMT with kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Good evening!

17:44 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Arsenal welcome West Ham to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s been a tumultuous week off the pitch for the Gunners with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they need to switch their focus back to tonight. A win over the Hammers would see Arsenal go above David Moyes’ side and into the top four.

West Ham will be looking to find their top form again, as they have in so many big matches already this season.

With Simon Collings and Jack Rosser at the ground for us, we’ll have all the build-up and teams ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT.