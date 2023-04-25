Arsenal 1-3 West Ham LIVE! Kodua goal - FA Youth Cup final match stream, latest score and updates today

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs West Ham - LIVE!

Arsenal and West Ham both look to end their wait for FA Youth Cup glory as they meet in the final at the Emirates Stadium this evening. The Gunners have not lifted the trophy since 2009, when Jack Wilshere, now head coach of the U18s side, was a member of the squad, while for West Ham it was Joe Cole and Michael Carrick among the winning crop back in 1999.

Wilshere’s side booked their place in the final in dramatic fashion, after edging past Manchester City in the last-four. Myles Lewis-Skelly struck with effectively the last kick of extra-time to spark wild scenes of celebration, and Arsenal will be hoping for more of the same in front of their home fans tonight.

West Ham will be full of confidence though, having beaten the Gunners just a couple of weeks ago and securing the Under-18 Premier League South title. Divin Mubama has been in superb form up front, and once again leads the line. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Arsenal vs West Ham latest news

GOAL! Kodua gives West Ham real control

GOAL! Marshall completes turnaround

GOAL! Earthy fires Hammers level

GOAL! Benjamin gives Arsenal early lead

Feels a long, long time ago...

19:58

HT: Arsenal 1-3 West Ham

19:49

Eventful 45 minutes at the Emirates!

Great start from Arsenal and they took a deserved lead through Benjamin, but since then it’s been a ruthless display from West Ham.

Goals from Earthy, Marshall and Kadua have put them in charge.

Some finish!

19:46

19:46

45 mins: Arsenal really do look so vulnerable at the back.

Marshall’s low cross is cleared straight back to him, looks to put it back in but Robinson is there to clear.

Three minutes added on.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates

19:44

This has been absolutely clinical from West Ham, who have made four openings and scored from three of them.

Arsenal have played some lovely possession football but every error has been ruthlessly punished.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-3 West Ham | Kadua 42'

19:42

STUNNING!

West Ham in real control now. Robinson caught on the ball and Kadua pounces.

Unable to charge away on goal, but sees Cooper off his line and floats a brilliant finish over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

19:39

39 mins: Much more like it from Arsenal!

Cozier-Duberry with a great run after winning the ball back in his own half. Looks to have been clipped on the edge of the box, but stays on his feet.

Rosiak floats a deep cross into the box, Benjamin gets there at the back post but can’t get the header on target.

19:37

37 mins: West Ham have definitely dropped off, sitting back in their shape and letting Arsenal have the ball. They still have that serious threat on the counter.

Cozier-Duberry continues to look dangerous on the right, he really does move just like Bukayo Saka.

19:35

34 mins: Nwaneri has been impressive on the ball when he’s dropped deep to pick it up.

Plenty of nice touches and turns. Pace of the match has slowed down a bit, Arsenal starting to see more of the ball at the back and in midfield.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates

19:32

When David Moyes took a bunch of youngsters to Romania for West Ham’s dead-rubber against FCSB in the Conference League group stage for Christmas, Divin Mubama and Ollie Scarles were the two he trusted with starts.

They’ve almost combined for a lovely goal there.

19:31

31 mins: Massive chance!

Scarles whips a superb cross into the box, Mubama free between the centre-backs but he heads over the bar. Should really have scored there.

19:30

29 mins: Gower and Marshall challenge for the ball, West Ham man goes down and gets the decision.

Really is great support from the Hammers fans tonight, they’ve filled out the bottom tier of the Clock End.

19:27

27 mins: Mubama with an outrageous touch as the ball drops over his shoulder to keep the ball in play, but Arsenal win it back and they can counter.

Gower driving into space, takes too long though and Kelly is swiftly back on the scene to halt the break.

19:25

25 mins: Arsenal need to gather themselves, they’ve been rattled by that awful couple of minutes. West Ham firmly on top.

It’s the Hammers with all of the ball at the moment, looking dangerous whenever they come forward.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates

19:22

Slight parallels with the first-team game between these sides a few weeks ago, except condensed into 20 minutes.

Arsenal looked a class apart in the early exchanges but West Ham have suddenly come roaring back.

19:22

21 mins: And breathe. What a spell for West Ham, less than two minutes between the goals.

They almost have another too, Earthy has space 20 yards out but this time whips the effort wide.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 West Ham | Marshall 19'

19:19

AND NOW THEY LEAD!

West Ham have burst into life all of a sudden and Arsenal cannot deal with them.

Worked down the right, superb ball into the box from Kadua and Marshall has a simple finish from a few yards out.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 West Ham | Earthy 17'

19:17

LEVEL!

Superb from Earthy, drives forward and from the edge of the box lashes a strike into the far corner. Cooper has no chance.

Pretty much West Ham’s first attack.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates

19:15

Arsenal’s left-back here is called Lino.

He’s going to spend his entire career thinking he’s getting dogs abuse, whether it’s aimed at him or not.

19:13

13 mins: Arsenal playing some really nice football, such a confident start.

West Ham opened up again, Sousa free on the left but his cross into the box is a bit of a shank and straight out of play.

19:11

11 mins: Kelly launches himself into a challenge on Gower in midfield, free-kick to the Gunners.

West Ham have not got going at all, struggling to get a touch of the ball at the minute.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates

19:10

Reuell Walters has been on the first-team bench plenty of late, in part because of the defensive injuries in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

But he looked like a men amongst boys as he charged through the middle of the park to create that goal.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 West Ham | Benjamin 8'

19:08

ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD!

The hosts have had a wonderful few minutes and they get their reward.

Cozier-Duberry has his shot saved, rebound falls for Benjamin though and he finishes into the far corner.

19:06

6 mins: Or not! Rosiak goes for goal.

It’s a superb effort, very nearly caught the goalkeeper out but Terry just about across in time to stop it sailing into the top corner.

From the resulting corner, Sousa hammers an effort over the bar.

19:05

5 mins: Brilliant from Benjamin, as he drops deep and shows lovely footwork to turn into space.

Finds Cozier-Duberry, into the box on his left foot but he loses his balance at pretty much the worst possible time.

Marshall then gives away a cheap free-kick, chance for Arsenal to whip something into the box.

19:03

2 mins: Early West Ham corner, as Marshall’s low cross is deflected behind.

Deep to the back post, Casey couldn’t quite get up and enough and he heads over the bar. Bright start from the Hammers.

KICK-OFF!

19:00

Underway at the Emirates!

Here we go!

18:56

Teams are out onto the pitch, perfect conditions.

We’ve had the national anthem - very nearly time to get up and running in north London!

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates

18:54 , Matt Verri

West Ham have sold out their 7,000 ticket allocation for this game and it’s their section of fans away to our right making all the noise as the players emerge.

They’ve just treated them to a chorus of Bubbles.

Hammers the favourites

18:51

These two sides have already met twice this season, and both times West Ham have come out on top.

Probably not going to be in Wilshere’s pre-match team talk...

Gunners getting ready...

18:44

Key Hammers players

18:37

Divin Mubama

Star striker who has been prolific at both U18 and U21 level this season. Has 17 goals in 23 League games, as well as eight in four in the FA Youth Cup.

Made his first-team debut in the Europa Conference League win over FCSB in November and added a first goal against AEK Larnaca last month.

George Earthy

Lifelong West Ham fan is a technical midfield player who signed his first professional contract last summer having been an U18 regular since the age of 16.

Has four goals and nine assists from just 10 games at U18 level this term and has featured consistently for the U21 side throughout the campaign.

In the building!

18:29

The Hammers have landed in north London ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/gg9IbXC5Mz — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 25, 2023

Arsenal players who could shine

18:21

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Just 16, the midfielder has been one of the shining lights of the Youth Cup run and was the hero in the semi-final win over Manchester City when he scored the winner in the last minute of extra time.

Excellent with the ball at his feet and a player who has impressed with his ability to play under pressure, he is someone Arsenal have high hopes for.

Read more on that here

18:13

18:13 , Matt Verri

West Ham stick with that front three of Marshall, Kodua and Mubama that has proved so successful, while it’s as expected for Arsenal too. Cozier-Duberry and Nwaneri both start, while Cooper gets the nod over Rojas in goal.

Plenty of attacking talent on show - don’t expect a 0-0!

18:04

18:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Cooper, Rosiak, Robinson, Walters, Sousa, Ibrahim, Lewis-Skelly, Gower, Cozier-Duberry, Benjamin, Nwaneri

Subs: Rojas, Nichols, Kacurri, Brown, Oulad M’Hand, Ferdinand, Kamara

18:02

18:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Terry, Battrum, Scarles, Casey, Clayton, Orford, Earthy, Kelly, Marshall, Kodua, Mubama

Subs: Tarima, Herrick, Rigge, Fawunmi, Briggs, Mukasa, Jones

17:55

17:55 , Matt Verri

We should be getting all the team news from the Emirates in the next few minutes.

Not expecting too many surprises from either side, but all will be revealed very shortly!

17:48

17:48 , Matt Verri

“I’m thrilled for the boys, because they also won the league last week,” Moyes said earlier today.

“Now they have a chance to win the FA Youth Cup. A tough encounter for them to go to Arsenal, at Arsenal’s stadium as well.

“But from an FA Youth Cup team you always tend to find two or three players coming through and eventually making their way through to the first team. That’s the aim. There’s a promising group of young players there.

17:36

17:36 , Matt Verri

Fixed on the wall behind Mark Noble as he sits at West Ham’s Chadwell Heath academy is a board listing the names of all those who have passed through these corridors en route to a first-team League start.

The stellar names are all there - including Michael Carrick and Joe Cole, part of the last Hammers side to lift the FA Youth Cup back in 1999 - but there have been no new additions since Jeremy Ngakia made his bow against Liverpool in January 2020.

The wait, Noble believes, is almost over, with the player to end it almost certain to be on show tonight at the Emirates.

“I’m hoping two or three of them would be on that board,” says Noble, of a team that has already clinched the Under-18 Premier League South title in runaway fashion by beating the Gunners earlier this month. “They’re a special group and I say to them all the time: ‘It’s over to you’. If you don’t make it, at least put your head on the pillow knowing you did everything.”

Read our full interview with Noble here

17:28

17:28 , Matt Verri

📍 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/sFXgWET7S6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 25, 2023

17:20

17:20 , Matt Verri

Per Mertesacker hung up his playing boots five years ago, but his pre-match nerves still remain.

As Arsenal’s academy manager, Mertesacker is tasked with developing the stars of tomorrow, and they will be on show tonight at the Emirates.

It is not that, though, which leaves Mertesacker so nervous that he stutters. That happens when the German has conversations with those players who have not made the grade and the club have decided to release them.

“[Those conversations] don’t get any easier,” says Mertesacker. “There is always a different person, a different face. There are emotions involved, you know? I go into these meetings and I am nervous, I stutter when I talk.”

Read Simon Collings’ full piece here

17:13

17:13 , Matt Verri

West Ham have been on their travels throughout their cup run.

The Hammers beat Sheffield United away from home before Christmas, before travelling to Burnley and Stoke to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Extra-time was needed to get the better of Ipswich, and West Ham then hammered Southampton in the last-four as Mubama netted a hat-trick.

17:06

17:06 , Matt Verri

Arsenal began their FA Youth Cup run with a third-round victory over Millwall, before netting in the final seconds to beat Newcastle 3-2 away from home.

It was another 3-2 win in the fifth round as Watford were seen off, and victory at the Emirates over Cambridge then sent the Gunners through to the semi-finals.

Penalties appeared inevitable, only for Lewis-Skelly to score deep into extra-time to leave Manchester City heartbroken.

🗓️ April 4, 2023

🆚 Manchester City

🏆 FA Youth Cup Semi Final



That 120th minute header from Myles Lewis-Skelly to send us to the final 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PmkQ2gxiQu — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) April 25, 2023

16:58

16:58 , Matt Verri

These two sides met just ten days ago and it was West Ham who came out on top with a 2-0 win, and their form this season means they have to be viewed as favourites even with Arsenal having home advantage.

With the Hammers so dangerous going forward, and Arsenal far from convincing at the back, it looks likely that this current crop emulates the likes of Michael Carrick and Joe Cole and brings the trophy back to east London.

West Ham to win, 3-1.

16:50

16:50 , Matt Verri

Divin Mubama will be leading West Ham into tonight’s FA Youth Cup final with Arsenal.

The teenager bagged a hat-trick to send the Hammers through to tonight’s showpiece for the first time this century. Mubama scored his first senior goal last month in the Europa Conference League, and has impressed David Moyes with his displays.

“Every time Divin has come on, I tell you what he does, he runs and he does the work and he doesn’t think twice about his effort or anything he does,” Moyes said.

“Because of that, we’re growing to him all of the time. He’s done really well and I’m pleased.”

Gideon Kodua and Callum Marshall are expected to line up alongside Mubama in the front line, while U21 regulars Kaelan Casey and Regan Clayton should also be involved.

Predicted West Ham XI: Terry, Battrum, Scarles, Casey, Clayton, Orford, Earthy, Kelly, Marshall, Kodua, Mubama

16:44

16:44 , Matt Verri

Amario Cozier-Duberry shone in the semi-final win over Manchester City and Jack Wilshere will be hoping he can once again rise to the occasion against West Ham tonight.

“Amario is very exciting and Mikel [Arteta] likes him,” the Arsenal U18s boss told The Athletic.

“He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting. In some moments he’s unplayable.”

Omari Benjamin is set to lead the line, with Michal Rosiak, who scored a brilliant free-kick against City, at right-back and Noah Cooper potentially getting the nod over Alexei Rojas in goal.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Cooper, Rosiak, Robinson, Walters, Sousa, Ibrahim, Lewis-Skelly, Gower, Cozier-Duberry, Benjamin, Nwaneri

16:36

16:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be available to watch on the FA Player, with kick-off at 7pm BST.

Live stream: The FA Player is free to watch, but fans will be required to sign up to the platform.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

16:31

16:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the FA Youth Cup final between Arsenal and West Ham!

The Gunners have home advantage tonight at the Emirates Stadium, but it’s West Ham who arrive full of confidence and in sensational form after a brilliant season to date.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm BST in north London. Stay with us!