Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Karl Matchett
·2 min read
Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign top of the table and hoping to hit their stride straight away after Christmas, as they host West Ham United at the Emirates.

The Gunners built up a five-point lead at the top of the table prior to the World Cup break, but Mikel Arteta will take nothing for granted with such a long way of the campaign still remaining.

For the Hammers, it’s about rediscovering a much more consistent manner of playing and earning results; despite an autumn upturn in fortunes, they lost their last three prior to the break and sit only one point and two places above the relegation zone.

Scoring goals was their biggest problem, with just 12 in 15 games so far - only three teams have netted fewer in the top flight. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Arsenal vs West Ham kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday 26 December at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

This and all other Boxing Day fixtures will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it's not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Of Arsenal’s World Cup contingent, Gabriel Jesus faces two months out after knee surgery, Takehiro Tomiyasu had a knock and William Saliba was involved right up to the final - though given his minimal involvement with France, he could in theory come straight back in. Emile Smith Rowe is still out and Reiss Nelson was injured in a warmup game last week.

For West Ham, Nayef Aguerd and Alphonse Areola are similar to Saliba in being at the World Cup until the final weekend. Kurt Zouma is out after knee surgery, Maxwel Cornet suffered a recurrence of injury during his rehab and there are doubts over Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Gianluca Scamacca.

Predicted lineups

ARS - Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

WHU - Fabianski, Johnson, Kehrer, Dawson, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Paqueta, Fornals, Bowen

Odds

Arsenal 6/1

Draw 7/2

West Ham 6/1

Prediction

The Gunners need to start fast and keep their optimism and self-belief riding high - and an undercooked Hammers might be an ideal opponent for that to be the case. Arsenal 2-0 West Ham.

