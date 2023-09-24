Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League: When is it and how to watch on TV

Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby - Reuters/David Klein

Arsenal host Spurs at the Emirates today in the biggest game of the Premier League season so far between two sides who remain unbeaten after five games of the new campaign.

The north London derby is about as intense a rivalry as there is in the English top flight but this year has added zest with both sides looking to maintain pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Tottenham are flying under new manager Ange Postecoglou while Arsenal have been boosted by their superb start to life back in the Champions League, beating PSV 4-0 on Tuesday.

When is it?

Arsenal vs Tottenham takes place today (Sunday, September 24). Kick-off is at 2pm BST.

Where is it?

Arsenal are the home side in this north London derby, with a capacity crowd of just over 60,000 expected at the Emirates.

History never favours the away side in the NLD but this is especially the case when Spurs travel. Since Arsenal moved to the Emirates from Highbury in 2006, Spurs have won there just once in 17 attempts – a 3-2 win in November 2010.

How to watch on TV?

The match will be broadcast exclusively by Sky in the UK on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In the US, NBC has the rights to show every Premier League game live. You can watch the north London derby on the channel with kick-off at 9am ET.

What is the latest news?

By Jon West

Mikel Arteta made a successful transition between Old Firm derbies and the Premier League variety. Now he is intent on stopping Ange Postecoglou doing exactly the same thing.

Postecoglou takes his Tottenham side to Arsenal looking to protect an unbeaten sequence of league fixtures – four wins and a draw – since leaving Celtic in June to become Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

The Premier League’s first Australian manager lifted the Scottish Premiership title in both his seasons at Parkhead, including a treble-winning campaign last term.

But Arsenal away represents by far the sternest test of his short Spurs spell, especially as Arteta has almost two decades of experience behind him of the differences between high-stakes football on either side of the border.

Arteta spent two seasons in the Rangers midfield between 2002 and 2004 and helped the blue half of Glasgow pip Celtic, then reigning champions under Martin O’Neill, on the final day. On goal difference in fact, with a late Arteta penalty crucial.

Postecoglou will also find it hard for his players to match Arteta’s instant impact in his first Old Firm derby – the Spaniard scored after just six minutes in a Parkhead clash that ended 3-3 in October 2002.

“It was a shock for me,” he recalled. “The first five or six minutes the ball didn’t hit the grass and everything was allowed! When I look back I say ‘wow, what was that?’”

Arteta sampled Liverpool derbies as an Everton player before he was involved in the North London derby as a kingpin of the Arsenal midfield under Arsene Wenger. His first was a 2-1 defeat at White Hart Lane in 2011, settled by a goal from Kyle Walker of all people, and his first as a manager, at Tottenham’s new stadium in 2020, ended up as a defeat by the same score-line, with Toby Alderweireld’s goal decisive.

Unai Emery’s successor has enjoyed victory in four of the last five derbies however.

“I have so many good memories,” he said. “The big comeback we made when we were 2-0 down, I think it was my second year here, it was tremendous the way the stadium lifted the team after we scored the first one.

“The first one that I won as a manager here was really special as well because we were in a position that we really needed the win at the time.”

Is there any better feeling in football than a post-derby win afterglow? “No,” he said. “Because you know what it means to people to have that possibility in your job, to make someone happy. That’s a huge sense of fulfilment and responsibility that we feel.”

David Raya is expected to keep his place in goal having supplanted England’s Aaron Ramsdale. Arteta admitted that had been a tough call to make.

“Yes it is hard, but with other players it is the same,” he said. “Aaron is an exceptional character, he has got this charisma and this aura around him. But at the end, you have to make the team, the line-up of what you feel and the best way to prepare the game.”

Who is the referee?

In something of a surprise, today’s north London derby will be refereed by the relatively inexperienced Rob Jones as opposed to one of the more familiar names within the officiating ranks.

Jones has taken charge of 53 Premier League games since joining the rotation of top-level referees in 2019 but has never taken charge of a north London derby before.

He will be joined by assistants Lee Betts and Wade Smith. The fourth official will be Michael Salisbury, with Paul Tierney on Var.

What is the recent history between the teams?

The home team have dominated the north London derby over the past 20 years. Since 2000, Spurs have won just once at Arsenal and have lost five of the last six fixtures at the Emirates with the sole draw coming in 2019.

They have had better fortune at home, winning six of their last nine north London derbies but they did come unstuck at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last season, losing 2-0 in January.

