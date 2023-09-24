Arsenal vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday in the first north London derby of the season, with both sides going into the much-anticipated clash full of confidence.

The Gunners have not yet been at their best this season but are yet to taste defeat, sitting fourth in the Premier League and off the mark in Europe with a comprehensive victory over PSV with their best attacking display of the campaign.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ARSENAL VS TOTTENHAM LIVE!

Spurs go into the weekend second in the table, also on 13 points from their opening five games, after a dramatic win last time out. Ange Postecoglou’s side looked set to fall to a shock defeat at home to Sheffield United as they trailed heading into the eighth minute of stoppage-time, but they pulled off a remarkable comeback win.

A trip to the Emirates Stadium is their toughest of the season so far though, and will provide a good indicator of exactly where Spurs are in their rebuild under the new manager.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 24 September, 2023.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 1pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for Arsenal, having missed the win over PSV due to the hamstring injury he picked up at Goodison Park. Leandro Trossard is likely to keep his place on the left of the front three.

Thomas Partey remains out, with the Gunners expected to name a similar side to the one that shone in the Champions League. Kai Havertz’s place in the team could be under threat, with Fabio Vieira pushing for a start. David Raya is expected to continue in goal.

Story continues

Ivan Perisic will not be involved for Tottenham after he suffered an ACL injury in training, leaving it doubtful whether the Croatian will play again this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s big decision comes up front, with Richarlison impressive off the bench against Sheffield United and in contention for a starting spot. That would likely see Heung-min Son shift to the left wing and Manor Solomon miss out.

Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur are not yet ready to return.

Ivan Perisic is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury (REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction

Until Arsenal’s win at Spurs last season, this had been a fixture dominated by the home side.

It is 13 years since Tottenham won at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League, with the Gunners now probably the strongest they have been, particularly on home soil, throughout that period.

Postecoglou’s side are likely to try and take the game to Arsenal, who showed against PSV just how dangerous they can be when given space. The Gunners’ front-line are all in superb form and can make this another derby day to remember for the red side of north London.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 85

Draws: 54

Tottenham wins: 67

Arsenal vs Tottenham latest odds

Arsenal to win: 13/20

Draw: 10/3

Tottenham to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.