Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham LIVE! Mead goal - WSL match stream, latest score and updates today

Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE!

Records are set to tumble as an early-season north London derby takes centre stage in the Women’s Super League this afternoon. More than 52,000 tickets and counting have been sold for a huge contest at the Emirates Stadium, with the WSL’s existing highest attendance mark of 38,262, which was set when these two sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in 2019, poised to be shattered.

With on-the-day sales open up until half-time, we could well see a new record for a domestic women’s match in England, which has stood at 53,000 for some 102 years. It all points to more encouraging growth for the game on the back of the Lionesses’ incredible European Championship triumph on home soil over the summer.

On the pitch, Arsenal showed no hangover from missing out on the title by a single point on the final day last season as they thrashed Brighton 4-0 in their delayed opener, though they have decided to leave Stina Blackstenius on the bench today. Tottenham came fifth last term and opened their new campaign with a 2-1 victory at Leicester, though are missing the injured Rosella Ayane. Follow Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Arsenal vs Tottenham latest news

GOAL! Mead strikes early for Gunners

How to watch: BBC One

Arsenal team news: Blackstenius only on bench

Tottenham team news: Three changes from Skinner

Prediction: 3-1 Arsenal win

Arsenal WFC 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur WFC

13:41 , George Flood

7 mins: Arsenal certainly look in the mood early on.

They pour forward again, slicing through this uncertain Spurs defence at will before Katie McCabe whistles an effort over the crossbar.

This could be a long afternoon for Tottenham if they can’t get a foot on the ball quickly.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham | Beth Mead 5'

13:37 , George Flood

5 mins: No mistake this time!

Arsenal are all over Spurs again, with Mead’s initial hopeful strike from a tough angle well blocked.

However, the rebound falls kindly and she takes another touch to steady herself before curling a great shot into the back of the net, past the despairing dive of Rebecca Spencer.

England’s hero can do no wrong!

13:36 , George Flood

3 mins: A huge chance for Arsenal in the opening minutes!

Tottenham are very sloppy in possession outside their own box and Lia Walti looks to capitalise, heading down the left channel and providing the perfect cut-back for Mead.

The Euro 2022 top scorer looks certain to score and lets fly, but Ashleigh Neville makes a superb, goal-saving block to divert the ball wide for a corner.

13:34 , George Flood

1 mins: Some early possession for Tottenham, who look to take the sting out of the atmosphere early on.

Arsenal’s first foray forward is well snuffed out by Spurs captain Shelina Zadorsky.

KICK-OFF

13:31 , George Flood

Referee Rebecca Welch blows her whistle and we are underway in this record-breaking north London derby at the Emirates.

Can Arsenal put on a show in front of more than 52,000 fans?

Here we go...

13:28 , George Flood

Here come the teams at the Emirates!

Brilliant noise inside the stadium.

Fantastic reception for Euros winners Beth Mead and Leah Williamson in particular.

13:26 , George Flood

A great atmosphere building already on a historic day at the Emirates...

13:22 , George Flood

It is worth noting that Tottenham have never beaten Arsenal in the WSL.

The Gunners have won four of the last five meetings, scoring 15 goals and conceding just twice.

Arsenal have won all of their last nine WSL games and have not lost in their last 13.

Familar service today or can Spurs spring a shock?

13:07 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Emirates...

Arsenal vs Tottenham teams in full

12:56 , George Flood

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Walti, Little, Mead, Miedema, McCabe

Subs: Marckese, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maritz, Maanum, Nobbs, Iwabuchi, Hurtig, Blackstenius

Tottenham XI: Spencer, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky, Neville, Summanen, Cho, Bizet, Spence, Naz, Simon

Subs: Korpela, Pearse, Ale, James, Petzelberger, Karczewska

Three Tottenham changes

12:53 , George Flood

I make that three Tottenham changes from the side that beat Leicester, with Cho So-hyun, Celin Bizet Ildhusøy and Kyah Simon all coming into the starting XI.

Asmita Ale and Angharad James drop to the bench, while Rosella Ayane misses out with that foot injury.

Only six substitutes have been named by Skinner, compared to Arsenal’s nine.

Tottenham lineup

12:39 , George Flood

And here is the Tottenham team named by Rehanne Skinner...

Here is our starting line-up for #ARSTOT



COYS COYS COYS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q7GKgYFbsp — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) September 24, 2022

Blackstenius on bench for Arsenal

12:38 , George Flood

So Eidevall makes one change from the side that brushed aside Brighton, with Steph Catley in for Stina Blackstenius.

Blackstenius, Noelle Maritz and Lina Hurtig all drop to the bench after the draw with Ajax, with Laura Wienroither, Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord all recalled.

Mana Iwabuchi is named on the bench after missing the midweek game through illness.

Arsenal lineup

12:31 , George Flood

Here is the Arsenal team for today’s derby...

Introducing our starting XI...



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ❤️#NorthLondonDerby 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wJk3RSgVLa — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 24, 2022

Lineups on the way

12:25 , George Flood

Less than five minutes to go now until we get the official team news from the Emirates as the crowd begins to build nicely.

Stay tuned!

Arsenal warned against complacency

12:25 , George Flood

Eidevall has also been eager to ward off any potential complacency after Arsenal’s 4-0 rout of Brighton last weekend.

“It starts at zero,” he said. “If you think that you are entitled to win, or if you’re expected to win, that will stress you right away. That’s not the way to go about a football game.

“You have to respect the opponent. You have to respect the game.”

Skinner: Tottenham players will relish atmosphere

12:12 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Eidevall’s Tottenham counterpart Rehanne Skinner is confident that her Tottenham players will rise to the big occasion this afternoon.

“I just think it’s something the players will relish,” she said.

“It’s an opportunity to play in front of a volume of fans that some of them won’t have been able to do before unless they’ve been at major finals, FA Cups.

“Certainly the excitement on the pitch today in our last training session was evident.

“It’ll pose some challenges in terms of communication and things like that because it’s difficult to hear but genuinely it’s the route we all want to go down and it’s something we’ve all got to start getting used to and that we want to be doing more frequently. I can only see the positives in it.”

Eidevall: Record attendance shows interest is for real

12:06 , George Flood

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is hugely encouraged by today’s imminent attendance record, which continues the growth of women’s football in England after the Lionesses’ memorable European Championship triumph on home soil over the summer.

The Swede is also eager to ensure that it is not a one-off.

“Remember it’s 50,000 sold tickets,” he said. “It’s not giveaways, it’s not sold for a discounted price. It’s sold tickets. And I think that’s really, really special, because that means doing this the way the club has done it it’s sustainable.

“It shows that the interest there is for real. That’s the investment that we as a team, as a club have done but also past generations or past teams have done to put us onto this stage here, that’s phenomenal.

“We feel, of course, that we want to go out and we want to make the most of it tomorrow, so it can happen again more frequently.

“I think it’s so important for growing the game that we don’t have these occasions as a one-off. If you’re promoting the game in a sustainable way then the chances increase that you can repeat it again.

“It’s not going to be a sustainable solution to give away tickets to a game. Let’s be honest, football clubs need revenues.”

11:56 , George Flood

This is the first of at least three WSL matches that Arsenal will play at the Emirates this season, while all of their Champions League fixtures - and they hope there will be more - are also taking place at the stadium.

Here’s some early shots from the ground on a sunny September day in north London before fans begin to trickle in...

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction

11:41 , George Flood

Having been initially supposed to start the season with a tricky away trip to Manchester City, Arsenal bulldozed Brighton 4-0 at a sold-out Meadow Park in Borehamwood last weekend.

Euro 2022 top scorer and player of the tournament Beth Mead was on target twice, while there were also goals from captain Kim Little and Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius.

That momentum was dented slightly by events against Ajax on Wednesday, with the Gunners battling back from 1-0 down through Little and Blackstenius, only for a late Romee Leuchter equaliser to leave their group stage hopes hanging in the balance ahead of a pivotal trip to Amsterdam this week.

Still, we expect Arsenal to recover sufficiently from that late setback and put on a show in front of a record-breaking home crowd, with Mead leading the charge as Eidevall’s side prove too much for their rivals once again.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Early Tottenham team news

11:35 , George Flood

Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner should have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from this afternoon too, though Moroccan forward Rosella Ayane is out for about four weeks after fracturing her foot.

Tottenham appeared to come through a hard-fought 2-1 win at Leicester otherwise unscathed, with first-half goals from Ashleigh Neville and debutant Drew Spence.

Spence later scored an own goal on a mixed debut following her summer move from Chelsea, but the visitors held on to secure an important opening victory.

Early Arsenal team news

11:31 , George Flood

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall hopes to be almost at full-strength for this afternoon’s derby contest.

Japanese forward Mana Iwabuchi missed the frustrating midweek draw with Ajax through illness, but should return here.

However, teenage defender Teyah Goldie remains sidelined with a long-term knee issue.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

11:27 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game is being broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1:15pm.

LIVE stream: Fans can also watch the game unfold live online via the BBC Sport website or iPlayer.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE coverage

11:21 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s record-breaking north London derby in the Women’s Super League.

The WSL’s attendance record is set to be shattered at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon with more than 52,000 tickets sold for an intriguing early-season clash between rivals both coming off decent wins to kickstart a 2022/23 campaign delayed by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kick-off in a historic fixture in N7 is at 1:30pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news, thoughts from both camps and live updates.