Arsenal vs Tottenham live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Teams analysis

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta once again gives the nod to David Raya for the north London derby with Tottenham.

Raya made his debut for the Gunners at Everton last weekend and is selected to start his third match in a row with Aaron Ramsdale left on the bench.

Arteta also sprang a surprise up front with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both starting. Leandro Trossard has been ruled out by a minor injury.

Tottenham make one change from last weekend’s dramatic victory over Sheffield United with Brennan Johnson handed his full debut.

Johnson made an impression off the bench against the Blades and comes into the starting line-up for Manor Solomon.

Postecoglou

“I am looking forward to it, this is why you join the big clubs, to be part of these big occasions. I don’t look too much in historical stuff: I wasn’t here, and most of the players weren’t here.

“Aside from the rivalry, Arsenal are a very good football team and will be up there at the end of the season.

“We will need some contributions from guys coming off the bench. Big loss to lose Ivan Perisic in the week but otherwise we are in good shape and not too many injuries.

“I know what this fixture means for a supporters. But for us as a group it is a good chance to see where we are.”

Neville on the fixture

🗣️| Gary Neville on #ARSTOT: “I've loved doing this game for the last 10 to 11 years for Sky, this is my favorite game that I do. It's better here than it is at Tottenham. The atmosphere is electric and both teams are in good form, so it should be a classic today.



"I was…

Arteta talks to Sky Sports

“A very different game, you can feel the passion and the rivalry. We are both in a good moment.”

Teams

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah. Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Havertz.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Johnson. Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson, Dier, Forster, Solomon, Davies, Veliz.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Arteta explains that Trossard had a muscle injury in training yesterday. “I have had a lot of headaches picking this line up because there are many I could pick, it is good to have this difficulty.”

He also tells Sky “I will choose the goalkeeper each match” ie he is not naming a number one.

Team news will be on the hour

Ahead of the 2pm kick off.

Arteta on Rice

Here is my colleague Sam Dean with a piece about the Arsenal manager and his exciting signing.

Mikel Arteta says “extraordinary” Declan Rice has adapted even faster than he expected following the midfielder’s club-record £105million move to Arsenal from West Ham United this summer.

Rice has instantly become a key player for his new team and has impressed with his understanding of a totally different style of play.

The England international has started every match for Arsenal this season and he starred again on his Champions League debut against PSV Eindhoven in midweek.

“In a really natural way he is doing what he has done for the last few seasons,” said Arteta. “Now he is doing it for us in an extraordinary way.

“He is really enjoying our way of playing, first of all, and he is competing and playing at a really high level right from the beginning, which is always a question mark when you move teams.”

Asked if Rice has exceeded expectations so far, Arteta added: “In terms of how quickly he has adapted, yes. You hope when you pay big money it is going to happen, and happen soon, because it is going to help everybody. I am really pleased with him.”

Rice is set to start at the base of midfield again on Sunday in his first ever north London derby and Arteta has no doubts that the 24-year-old will be ready for the occasion.

“He knows what to expect and has played many derbies,” Arteta said. “I am sure he will set the tone.”

With Tottenham Hotspur playing a more expansive style of football under Ange Postecoglou, Arsenal are preparing to face a different style of opponent compared to the more defence-minded Spurs of recent seasons.

It is likely to be a battle for possession and Arteta is hoping that his team can better impose themselves on the occasion.

“Every manager has his own beliefs,” said Arteta. “I don’t feel comfortable dominating the game without the ball. It’s something I don’t know how to do. We want to both have the ball, that is for sure — in the right areas, with the right players on the ball and creating what we want to create.”

North London Derby coming up

Good afternoon, hope you are having a pleasant and restful Sunday so far. You join us ahead of kick off in North London, where Arsenal host Spurs for a 2pm fixture in the Premier League.

It has been rare over recent years for a North London Derby not to find at least one of the teams in a crisis. But today, both Tottenham and Arsenal come in to this fixture at The Emirates in decent form and decent heart.

The Ange Postecoglou era has begun with four wins and a draw out of the first five Premier League games, and it seems clear that he has brought some good vibes and new thinking into the club.

Here, Sam Wallace takes a look at what Ange has done, how, and why.

Ange Postecoglou’s scenic route to Spurs shows the value in thinking outside the box

The Aussie seems like a very likeable bloke but not a guy to get on the wrong side of. I enjoyed his interview with Gary Lineker on Football Focus this weekend. Here’s Mike McGrath with some more on the new Spurs boss.

Yves Bissouma: Hairdryer treatment from Ange Postecoglou turned my Tottenham career around

I enjoyed these quotes from the players saying that he’d had car trouble so he was late. “I had a flat tyre and there was a lot of traffic as well. But it’s not an excuse.”

I mean it does sound a bit like an excuse.

It sounds like they are adapting to life after Harry as well as can be expected.

Harry Kane scores first Bayern Munich hat-trick in Bochum thrashing

Arsenal, likewise, have made a decent start to the campaign, also with four wins and a draw in the League, and a most encouraging 4-0 thumping of PSV in Europe midweek.

They both come into this unbeaten, the first time that’s happened since 1990.

Spurs record at Arsenal is really poor in the Premier League period. They’ve only taken three points in two of their 31 Premier League visits to their north London neighbours, drawing 11 and losing 18.