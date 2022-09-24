Arsenal vs Tottenham live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League

arsenal women vs tottenham women live score wsl latest updates - Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal vs Tottenham kicks off at 1:30pm with live coverage on BBC One

01:49 PM

18 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Foord creates more space down the left and manages to get a ball across the face of goal. But nobody in a red shirt is there to pick up.

01:47 PM

16 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Neville fouls McCabe to concede a free kick on Arsenal's right, 30 yards out.

It's played short, around the corner, looking for the pull back across the box, but it doesn't quite come off and goes out for a goal kick.

General view of play inside the stadium during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection

01:41 PM

10 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Spence fouls Little to close down a period of Tottenham attack.

Arsenal go on the counter and win a corner.

01:39 PM

8 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Turner sends an early ball into the Arsenal box from deep, well placed, but it's powerfully headed away from danger.

01:38 PM

6 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

McCabe goes close, hitting Spurs on the counter attack.

She goes for goal, and sends it just over Spencer's crossbar.

Arsenal are making the most of this weakness down Spurs' right-hand side.

01:36 PM

4 mins: GOAL Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Beth Mead strikes again!

She drifts out to the left side of the front three, goes for a ground cross from inside the box, it's deflected back out to her and she opens her body up and curls it into the far side of Spencer's goal.

Spurs looked pretty disorganised at the back there, they'll be wanting to fix that.

Beth Mead of Arsenal scores their team's first goal - Getty Images Europe

Beth Mead celebrates scoring Arsenal's opener - Getty Images Europe

01:34 PM

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Tottenham 0

Turner gifts the ball straight to Foord, a dodgy back pass on the right there.

It comes to Walti who pulls the ball back across the box to Mead, she's completely unmarked, goes for it first time, but Neville is there to deflect it away!

01:30 PM

Kick off!

Tottenham get us under way.

Rebecca Welch officiates today.

01:27 PM

The teams are on their way out at the Emirates; a reminder of the line ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Little, Walti, McCabe, Foord, Miedema, Mead.

Subs: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Nobbs, Maanum, Maritz, Hurtig, Marckese, Iwabuchi, Blackstenius.

Tottenham Hotspur: Spencer, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky, Neville, Summanen, Cho, Ildhusoy, Spence, Naz, Simon.

Subs: Korpela, Karczewska, Petzelberger, Ale, James, Pearse.

01:21 PM

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner speaks with BBC

The biggest thing today is that we focus on us and we keep progressing in the way that we want. I think we're just really excited about the opportunity. We want to give it a really good battle today. Make no mistake, we will be ready to go today when the first whistle goes.

01:18 PM

Leah Williamson and co.

Leah Williamson of Arsenal warms up prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius - Action Images via Reuters

Noelle Maritz and Frida Maanum - Action Images via Reuters

01:05 PM

Warm ups are under way

Players of Arsenal warm up prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - Getty Images Europe

01:02 PM

This is the first of six fixtures in the WSL today

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Reading (2pm)

Leicester City vs Aston Villa (3pm)

West Ham United vs Manchester United (3pm)

Chelsea vs Manchester City (4pm)

Liverpool vs Everton (6:45pm)

12:55 PM

Atmosphere building in north London

Fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Arsenal fans make their way to the stadium prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection

A young Arsenal fan is seen arriving to the stadium prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection

12:51 PM

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner is confident her squad will be able to rise to the big-venue occasion

It's an opportunity to play in front of a volume of fans that some of them won't have been able to do before unless they've been at major finals, FA Cups. Certainly the excitement on the pitch today in our last training session was evident. It'll pose some challenges in terms of communication and things like that because it's difficult to hear but genuinely it's the route we all want to go down and it's something we've all got to start getting used to and that we want to be doing more frequently. I can only see the positives in it.

Rehanne Skinner - The FA Collection

12:45 PM

Tottenham's starting XI

Tottenham: Spencer, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky (captain), Neville, Summanen, Cho, Bizet, Spence, Naz, Simon.

Subs: Korpela, Pearse, Ale, James, Petzelberger, Karczewska.

12:43 PM

Arsenal's starting XI

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Walti, Miedema, Little (captain), Mead, Foord, McCabe.

Subs: Marckese, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maritz, Maanum, Nobbs, Iwabuchi, Hurtig, Blackstenius.

12:25 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the Women's Super League north London derby as Arsenal look set to break the league's attendance record when they host Tottenham at the Emirates this afternoon.

The Gunners have now sold 51,000 tickets. The previous WSL record, 38,262, was set in 2019 when the same teams met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall believes that fans being prepared to invest in such unprecedented numbers sets a vital benchmark for the league's future and he is keen for it to be no one-off.

"Remember it's 50,000 sold tickets," he said. "It's not giveaways, it's not sold for a discounted price. It's sold tickets. And I think that's really, really special, because that means doing this the way the club has done it it's sustainable.

"It shows that the interest there is for real. That's the investment that we as a team, as a club have done but also past generations or past teams have done to put us onto this stage here, that's phenomenal."

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, are favourites to win this afternoon's derby, boasting England stars including Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy from the Lionesses' historic summer.

They enter the clash off the back of a thumping 4-0 victory over Brighton, but Eidevall was quick to quash any seeds of complacency.

"It starts at zero," he said. "If you think that you are entitled to win, or if you're expected to win, that will stress you right away. That's not the way to go about a football game.

"You have to respect the opponent. You have to respect the game."

Rehanne Skinner's Spurs are also looking to pick up another three points after beating Leicester 2-1 on the opening weekend.

They will be without Rosella Ayane, who is out for about four weeks after fracturing her foot against Leicester. It is, admitted Skinner, "another blow" to a side with "not necessarily a full lack of availability, but certainly not 90 minutes fit for some players."

PA