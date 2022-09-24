Arsenal vs Tottenham live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League

Harri Thomas
·6 min read
arsenal women vs tottenham women live score wsl latest updates - Action Images via Reuters
arsenal women vs tottenham women live score wsl latest updates - Action Images via Reuters

  •  Arsenal vs Tottenham kicks off at 1:30pm with live coverage on BBC One

01:49 PM

18 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Foord creates more space down the left and manages to get a ball across the face of goal. But nobody in a red shirt is there to pick up.

01:47 PM

16 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Neville fouls McCabe to concede a free kick on Arsenal's right, 30 yards out.

It's played short, around the corner, looking for the pull back across the box, but it doesn't quite come off and goes out for a goal kick.

General view of play inside the stadium during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection
General view of play inside the stadium during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection

01:41 PM

10 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Spence fouls Little to close down a period of Tottenham attack.

Arsenal go on the counter and win a corner.

01:39 PM

8 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Turner sends an early ball into the Arsenal box from deep, well placed, but it's powerfully headed away from danger.

01:38 PM

6 mins: Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

McCabe goes close, hitting Spurs on the counter attack.

She goes for goal, and sends it just over Spencer's crossbar.

Arsenal are making the most of this weakness down Spurs' right-hand side.

01:36 PM

4 mins: GOAL Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0

Beth Mead strikes again!

She drifts out to the left side of the front three, goes for a ground cross from inside the box, it's deflected back out to her and she opens her body up and curls it into the far side of Spencer's goal.

Spurs looked pretty disorganised at the back there, they'll be wanting to fix that.

Beth Mead of Arsenal scores their team's first goal - Getty Images Europe
Beth Mead of Arsenal scores their team's first goal - Getty Images Europe
Beth Mead celebrates scoring Arsenal's opener - Getty Images Europe
Beth Mead celebrates scoring Arsenal's opener - Getty Images Europe

01:34 PM

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Tottenham 0

Turner gifts the ball straight to Foord, a dodgy back pass on the right there.

It comes to Walti who pulls the ball back across the box to Mead, she's completely unmarked, goes for it first time, but Neville is there to deflect it away!

01:30 PM

Kick off!

Tottenham get us under way.

Rebecca Welch officiates today.

01:27 PM

The teams are on their way out at the Emirates; a reminder of the line ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Little, Walti, McCabe, Foord, Miedema, Mead.

Subs: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Nobbs, Maanum, Maritz, Hurtig, Marckese, Iwabuchi, Blackstenius.

Tottenham Hotspur: Spencer, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky, Neville, Summanen, Cho, Ildhusoy, Spence, Naz, Simon.

Subs: Korpela, Karczewska, Petzelberger, Ale, James, Pearse.

01:21 PM

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner speaks with BBC

The biggest thing today is that we focus on us and we keep progressing in the way that we want.

I think we're just really excited about the opportunity. We want to give it a really good battle today. Make no mistake, we will be ready to go today when the first whistle goes.

01:18 PM

Leah Williamson and co.

Leah Williamson of Arsenal warms up prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection
Leah Williamson of Arsenal warms up prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection
Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius - Action Images via Reuters
Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius - Action Images via Reuters
Noelle Maritz and Frida Maanum - Action Images via Reuters
Noelle Maritz and Frida Maanum - Action Images via Reuters

01:05 PM

Warm ups are under way

Players of Arsenal warm up prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - Getty Images Europe
Players of Arsenal warm up prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - Getty Images Europe

01:02 PM

This is the first of six fixtures in the WSL today

  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Reading (2pm)

  • Leicester City vs Aston Villa (3pm)

  • West Ham United vs Manchester United (3pm)

  • Chelsea vs Manchester City (4pm)

  • Liverpool vs Everton (6:45pm)

12:55 PM

Atmosphere building in north London

Fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur FC
Fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur FC
Arsenal fans make their way to the stadium prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium&nbsp; - The FA Collection
Arsenal fans make their way to the stadium prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection
A young Arsenal fan is seen arriving to the stadium prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection
A young Arsenal fan is seen arriving to the stadium prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium - The FA Collection

12:51 PM

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner is confident her squad will be able to rise to the big-venue occasion

It's an opportunity to play in front of a volume of fans that some of them won't have been able to do before unless they've been at major finals, FA Cups.

Certainly the excitement on the pitch today in our last training session was evident. It'll pose some challenges in terms of communication and things like that because it's difficult to hear but genuinely it's the route we all want to go down and it's something we've all got to start getting used to and that we want to be doing more frequently.

I can only see the positives in it.

Rehanne Skinner - The FA Collection
Rehanne Skinner - The FA Collection

12:45 PM

Tottenham's starting XI

Tottenham: Spencer, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky (captain), Neville, Summanen, Cho, Bizet, Spence, Naz, Simon.

Subs: Korpela, Pearse, Ale, James, Petzelberger, Karczewska.

12:43 PM

Arsenal's starting XI

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Walti, Miedema, Little (captain), Mead, Foord, McCabe.

Subs: Marckese, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maritz, Maanum, Nobbs, Iwabuchi, Hurtig, Blackstenius.

12:25 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the Women's Super League north London derby as Arsenal look set to break the league's attendance record when they host Tottenham at the Emirates this afternoon.

The Gunners have now sold 51,000 tickets. The previous WSL record, 38,262, was set in 2019 when the same teams met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall believes that fans being prepared to invest in such unprecedented numbers sets a vital benchmark for the league's future and he is keen for it to be no one-off.

"Remember it's 50,000 sold tickets," he said. "It's not giveaways, it's not sold for a discounted price. It's sold tickets. And I think that's really, really special, because that means doing this the way the club has done it it's sustainable.

"It shows that the interest there is for real. That's the investment that we as a team, as a club have done but also past generations or past teams have done to put us onto this stage here, that's phenomenal."

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, are favourites to win this afternoon's derby, boasting England stars including Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy from the Lionesses' historic summer.

They enter the clash off the back of a thumping 4-0 victory over Brighton, but Eidevall was quick to quash any seeds of complacency.

"It starts at zero," he said. "If you think that you are entitled to win, or if you're expected to win, that will stress you right away. That's not the way to go about a football game.

"You have to respect the opponent. You have to respect the game."

Rehanne Skinner's Spurs are also looking to pick up another three points after beating Leicester 2-1 on the opening weekend.

They will be without Rosella Ayane, who is out for about four weeks after fracturing her foot against Leicester. It is, admitted Skinner, "another blow" to a side with "not necessarily a full lack of availability, but certainly not 90 minutes fit for some players."

PA

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming. Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August. When games air nationally, it also means other networks can't do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team's regi

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,