Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Tottenham warm up before kick-off

Arsenal are taking on Tottenham today in a north London derby where both sides are in need of a morale-boosting win over their neighbours.

The two teams have experienced contrasting starts to the season: Spurs won their opening three league games 1-0 to climb briefly to the top of the table while the Gunners lost their first three, but since then the tables have turned, with Tottenham losing twice and Arsenal winning back-to-back games.

Mikel Arteta’s team could now climb above Spurs in the table with a win over two goals or more, something that would have seemed extremely unlikely just a few weeks ago. In the build-up, Arteta said he has emphasised the importance of the match to the club. “They (Arsenal’s players) do (know the importance) and I will make sure they understand what it means. The history between the two teams and where it came from and what it means emotionally to our supporters,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “You have to play that game with a slightly different skin because there is a little bit more at stake.”

Follow all the action live below, after the conclusion of Southampton vs Wolves.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Kick-off at 4.30pm BST

Gunners can leapfrog Spurs in the league with win

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Alli, Moura, Son; Kane

Arsenal vs Tottenham

16:13 , Dylan Terry

A big afternoon for Harry Kane. The Spurs striker has not scored in the Premier League so far this season. Could he change that today?

Kane has scored more goals in the North London derby than any other player in history.



Arsenal vs Tottenham

16:09 , Dylan Terry

And here’s the visitors’ starting line-up:

✊ Your North London Derby XI. pic.twitter.com/MsUrstgozT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 26, 2021

Arsenal vs Tottenham

16:06 , Dylan Terry

Now for the North London derby.

Arsenal team news:

FT: Southampton 0-1 Wolves

16:02 , Dylan Terry

A special moment. Your match winner: Raul Jimenez.



FT: Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:57 , Dylan Terry

FULL-TIME: Wolves hang on! The visitors pick up their second win of the season as Saints’ search for a first Premier League victory of the campaign goes on. It’s now six games without a win for Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side stay 16th. Wolves move up to 13th thanks to a second half strike from Raul Jimenez! The Mexican is well and truly back!

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:54 , Dylan Terry

90+5 mins: Jimenez nearly seals it! He robs Salisu of possession and tries to whip it beyond McCarthy but the Southampton keeper stands tall and blocks with his body.

One last throw of the dice now for the hosts...

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:53 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: The crowd urging Southampton to play it long but they are keen to build from the back, even at this late stage.

Romeu eventually knocks it upfield and it’s the centre-back Bednarek in the penalty area who flicks it on but no-one is there!

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:51 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Yep, six minutes added on.

Jimenez fights and battles with two Saints players on the touchline and wins a priceless throw-in for his side.

Southampton earn themselves a free-kick moments later though. Everyone is on the edge of the Wolves box but the ball in from Ward-Prowse is uncharacteristically poor. It drifts out off the head of Bednarek.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:49 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: Sa clears a goal kick downfield. Neves wins it but can only thump the ball out of play.

Here we go again. Another Saints wave creeps over the halfway line. At least SIX added minutes expected to be added on here.

The home side have time.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:47 , Dylan Terry

87 mins: Wolves sitting really deep. Here comes Neves for Hwang and Hoever for Semedo. Again, taking the sting out of things.

Saints need something and they need it fast.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:43 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: Some treatment being given to Nelson Semedo. Bruno Lage barking some instructions to Joao Moutinho on the touchline. He knows how important it is that they see this out.

Ralph Hasenhuttl looking a little helpless at this moment.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:41 , Dylan Terry

83 mins: Southampton’s fans half-heartedly appeal for a handball inside the Wolves penalty area but there is nothing in it.

Oh, that’s a chance though! Livramento pulls the ball back from the left and it finds its way to Armstrong six yards out but he can’t direct it on target!

Looks like this moment has won the day for the visitors...



Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:39 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: It doesn’t look like Southampton have a goal in them here. Wolves are superbly taking the sting out of the game, managing it within an inch of their lives.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:35 , Dylan Terry

77 mins: Lovely ball in from Marcal from a short free-kick but it’s headed away by substitute Shane Long. Wolves looking to kill the game now.

Moutinho delivers an inswinging corner which is thumped clear by Livramento.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:34 , Dylan Terry

75 mins: Not a good challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters there but it doesn’t matter as he is quickly replaced by Shane Long.

Ralph Hasenhuttl rolling the dice now as he searches for an equaliser. If Saints do not win this then it will be six games without a victory at the start of this Premier League campaign.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:32 , Dylan Terry

What a moment.





Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:31 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Here comes Adama Traore. That’s the last thing Southampton’s defenders will want to see this afternoon. Traore replaces Podence.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:28 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: The Mexican striker now looks rejuvenated. He is pressing all over the pitch.

Southampton work it well though and Djenepo is bundled over by Moutinho. This is a chance for Ward-Prowse.

15:27 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: A little dip in proceedings. Wolves now have all 11 players behind the ball as Jimenez harries the Saints defenders, pressing from the front.

Southampton 0-1 Wolves

15:24 , Dylan Terry

65 mins: That has well and truly put the cat amongst the pigeons. Wolves did not look dangerous in the slightest. Now they lead.

Redmond has made way for Djenepo. Adams is off for Broja. Double change from Saints. Instant response from Hasenhuttl.

GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Wolves (Jimenez, 62)

15:21 , Dylan Terry

61 mins: GOAL! Jimenez has scored for Wolves! They lead and it’s superb from the Mexican international!

The striker, who hadn’t scored since his horrible injury towards the end of 2020, cut inside and drifted past two challenges before slotting home with consummate confidence!

Wonderful to see.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

15:19 , Dylan Terry

61 mins: Chance for Wolves now! Jimenez cuts a ball back from the byline on the right-hand side of the penalty area and Bednarek somehow gets a toe on it ahead of Podence to turn the ball clear of danger.

Saints now break forward but Ward-Prowse’s cross is blocked.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

15:16 , Dylan Terry

58 mins: Good chances for Saints! Armstrong clips a lovely ball to the right side of the penalty area for Livramento. The right-back takes the shot on but Sa is down smartly to block with his left leg.

Then another two superb saves from Sa! Elyounoussi tries his luck and it’s parried by Sa. The Wolves keeper then also brilliantly stops the rebound from Adams but the Scot was offside anyway.

Pressure on Wolves now.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

15:13 , Dylan Terry

55 mins: Now it’s Southampton’s turn to come forward - the game opening up just a little bit now. Armstrong and Redmond both have attempts blocked before the ball loops behind for a corner despite the best attempts of Sa.

It’s a wicked delivery from Ward-Prowse but no red and white shirt is within six yards of it. More wastefulness in front of goal from the hosts.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

15:11 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: Wolves need to see the ball stick to Jimenez a bit more in order to give them an out ball. As it is there doesn’t seem to be much the visitors can do to keep Saints off them for a sustained period of time.

Wolves force a corner though as Semedo hits a pass off the foot of Romeu. It’s going to be taken by Moutinho - who receives a round of applause from the Wolves corner of the stadium as he trots over to them. He plays the corner short and AGAIN the move breaks down.

At the risk of sounding very ‘Big Sam’, they need to just put it in the mixer one of these times.



Southampton 0-0 Wolves

15:07 , Dylan Terry

49 mins: Southampton keep the ball in the opening minutes of this second half. Wolves still look happy to sit off and try and absorb the pressure that the home side bring.

Salisu looks for a ball over the top for Armstrong to chase but it skips through to Wolves keeper Sa who happily collects.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

15:04 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Back underway at St Mary’s then with the second half between Southampton and Wolves. Here’s hoping for some more quality.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

15:00 , Dylan Terry

You feel like Bruno Lage has to do something at the start of this second half. He needs to either change his personnel or system in order to try and press Southampton higher up the pitch and win the ball back with more frequency and intent.

Southampton could grind out a slender victory if it stays the way it was in that first 45, so I wouldn’t expect too many changes from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:54 , Dylan Terry

Me too, Nathan. Me too.



Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:48 , Dylan Terry

HALF-TIME: It’s goalless at the break. It will not be a 45 minutes that lives long in the memory. Southampton had the best of the ball but created very little in the way of chances. Wolves probably had their best sight of goal inside the first 120 seconds but Semedo’s effort was stopped by McCarthy.

Let’s hope for some better stuff in the second period.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:46 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: A burst of energy from Southampton there. You feel they may well have had to make it count because the chances in this game are few and far between.

Corner for Wolves as we approach half-time. They play it short and it’s a total waste. I take my earlier comment back - THAT sums up the first 45 minutes here.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:43 , Dylan Terry

41 mins: DISALLOWED GOAL! A lovely clipped ball over the top finds Nathan Redmond. He chests and finishes beautifully but he was at least a foot offside.

Sa then takes a big chance by clearing at the last conceivable moment and Southampton come forward again. Armstrong strikes from the edge of the area but it’s straight at Sa.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:39 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: These are two teams that need to make a statement today after poor starts to their respective Premier League campaigns. What we are getting instead is two sides who look scared about trying to win the game.

Ward-Prowse delivers a free-kick in from the right-hand side. It’s headed away to the edge of the box and Romeu thumps his effort into the top row of St Mary’s.



Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:35 , Dylan Terry

35 mins: Wolves break clear and Podence is in a great position with Jimenez and Hwang to his left. He tries to play it out wide but the pass is dreadful. That rather sums up these first 35 minutes.

Good positions for both sides. Less cutting edge than a plastic spoon.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:34 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: A real drop off in the pace of this match over the last five minutes or so. You can understand these two sides have only scored six goals between them so far this season.

Very few attempts on target. Next to no clear-cut chances. Not the best spectacle.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:30 , Dylan Terry

29 mins: Jimenez suffered a little bash to the face there from Bednarek. Annoyingly he was already offside but the assistant referee (understandably due to the rules) did not put his flag up.

Jimenez then robs Saints of possession inside their own final third but Romeu snaps back at his heels to retrieve the ball.

Both defences making a lot of errors. None of them have been capitalised upon.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:27 , Dylan Terry

26 mins: A little lull in the game as Wolves have a sustained period of possession and the crowd just die down for a few moments.

The visitors need to get a foothold in the match as it has been mainly Southampton controlling the game. Having said that, the home side have not yet had a shot on target.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:24 , Dylan Terry

23 mins: Lovely ball in from Redmond as he clips a delicious inswinging cross into the box but yet again no Southampton player takes a chance and it floats over everyone.

Wolves are there for the taking but Saints look very blunt inside the penalty area.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:21 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Southampton appeared to have a real chance for a minute as Elyounoussi feeds Che Adams inside the penalty area but the Scotland international is offside.

Wolves look vulnerable, particularly when Elyounoussi gets on the ball in the right channel.

Podence tries to clip a ball into the Saints area but McCarthy deals with it comfortably.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:19 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: The ball over the top is on for Southampton - Wolves are playing a very high line. Bednarek tries to loft another one beyond the visitors’ centre-backs but there’s not quite enough on it for Armstrong as Coady gets rid.

Not a lot in the way of opportunities for Wolves since the opening couple of minutes.



Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:16 , Dylan Terry

15 mins: Jimenez drops into a pocket of space but takes too long to get the shot away and it’s blocked comfortably by Bednarek.

At the other end Armstrong then drives at the Wolves back line once more, only to be snuffed out by a host of black and gold shirts.

Armstrong has been the most lively player on the pitch so far today.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:14 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Armstrong tries to clip a ball over the top of the Wolves defence and Elyounoussi gets tangled up with Marcal for the second time in a matter of minutes. Nothing given by referee Andy Madley.

Bruno Lage not looking best pleased as his team appear to be a little bewildered at the moment.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:10 , Dylan Terry

9 mins: Southampton really on the front foot now. Armstrong thumps a low drive across the box but no Saints players gamble and it drifts away from danger.

Eventually Wolves draw a foul and the tempo goes out of the game once more, but this is a good early spell from the hosts.



Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:07 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Break in play now as Elyounoussi and Marcal come together and it’s the Wolves man who comes off the worse of the two.

As the game restarts it’s Saints that put their foot on the gas. Romeu has a go from distance but it’s blocked. Southampton pressing forward now after a difficult first couple of minutes.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:04 , Dylan Terry

3 mins: Early chance! Southampton are cut open straight away as Jimenez feeds Semado down the right hand side and the wing-back has tonnes of space to run into. The former Barcelona man strikes towards goal but it’s tipped away by McCarthy.

The Saints keeper then safely gathers the resulting corner.

Southampton 0-0 Wolves

14:01 , Dylan Terry

1 min: We are underway at St Mary’s. The visitors get the game going as they shoot from left to right in all black. Saints in their usual red and white stripes.

Southampton vs Wolves

13:58 , Dylan Terry

Right, we’re all set and ready to go with 15th vs 16th in the Premier League table. Lots and lots of sport going on today but if you’ve decided to join us then I can only thank you.

Kick off on the way.

Southampton vs Wolves

13:55 , Dylan Terry

Almost ready to go. Just one win between the two sides so far this season.



Southampton vs Wolves

13:51 , Dylan Terry

A reminder of the team news as we enter the final ten minutes until kick off. Who do you fancy to take three points here?

Southampton vs Wolves

13:46 , Dylan Terry

The players are out warming up for this one. The crowd is flooding into St Mary’s as we prepare for the first game of the day.

A reminder: the North London derby is coming up at 4.30pm BST. We will have live updates of that one too.

Southampton vs Wolves

13:41 , Dylan Terry

Anyone for a programme?



Southampton vs Wolves

13:36 , Dylan Terry

Wolves have won on each of their last two visits to St Mary’s. That’s ominous for Southampton, who have struggled in front of their own fans so far this season.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ only victory so far in the Premier League came on the road against Watford.

Southampton vs Wolves

13:31 , Dylan Terry

Very little to split between these two sides this afternoon to be honest. Neither have been particularly impressive so far but both may feel slightly aggrieved that they have not picked up more points based on their performances.

A chance for both teams to make a statement today.

Southampton vs Wolves

13:26 , Dylan Terry

Bit of a journey for the Wolves fans on this Sunday afternoon. Dedication to the cause when your side have only won once so far this season.



Southampton vs Wolves

13:21 , Dylan Terry

The stadium is filling up. A little over half an hour until kick-off in this one. The first of two live games today as we build towards the North London derby later on.



Southampton vs Wolves

13:16 , Dylan Terry

Wolves have performed well so far this season when you check in with the xG nerds. But in the real world they have just three points from five games.

They will leapfrog Southampton with a win this afternoon.



Southampton vs Wolves

13:11 , Dylan Terry

Could Saints fans see their side’s first Premier League win of the season today? Four draws and a defeat so far for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.



Southampton vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups

13:07 , Karl Matchett

It’s Hwang, Jimenez and Podence to lead the line once more for the visitors, as Bruno Lage keeps faith with the 3-4-3 system.

They badly need to start finding the net on a more regular basis, after scoring just twice in the Premier League so far this season.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Hwang, Jimenez, Podence

Southampton vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups

13:06 , Karl Matchett

Saints start Adams and Armstrong in attack once more, after the former Blackburn man has been backed by his boss to start finding the back of the net regularly.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Redmond, Armstrong, Adams

Sunday squad 👊



The #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #Wolves: pic.twitter.com/CL3m6XUawM — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 26, 2021

Southampton face Wolves in the Premier League

12:57 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the start of the Independent’s Premier League coverage on Sunday, where first we’ll see Southampton hosting Wolves before turning our attention to the north London derby and Arsenal vs Tottenham.

First though it’s St. Mary’s, with Saints looking for their first win of the campaign. A draw against Man City last time was a boost, but they need victories soon after four straight one-point matches.

That still leaves them above Wolves, though, who have won once - but lost the other four matches.

The two sides are in 15th and 16th in the table - team news is on the way.